Brooklyn Rookie Egor Demin Makes History in Nets Narrow Loss to Suns

The Brooklyn Nets have a roster filled with young players.

The team also features a few veterans like Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and others, Brooklyn selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

As a result of having so many unproven pieces on the team, the Nets haven't found much success during the 2025-26 season. Despite a 12-33 record, though, a few of Brooklyn's rookies have performed well this season.

Danny Wolf and Drake Powell have both shown flashes, while Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore haven't burst onto the scene as quickly. The first-year player who has performed the best this season for the Nets, though, is No. 8 overall selection Egor Demin.

Demin is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds while shooting 39.9% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts per game across 39 appearances and 32 starts.

On Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, Demin had another solid outing, turning in 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line as Brooklyn fell 106-102.

While the Nets didn't come out on top, Demin reached a historic milestone in the loss. The BYU product has now connected on at least one 3-point attempt in 33 straight games, tying Rudy Fernandez and Landry Shamet for the most consecutive contests with a 3-point make by a rookie in NBA history.

Listed at 6-foot-8, the 19-year-old was viewed primarly as a jumbo playmaker coming out of college, where he averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. One of Demin's primary concerns through the draft process was his perimeter shooting, as the Russian-born point guard shot 27.3% from beyond the arc at BYU.

Demin has clearly improved in that area, though, shooting more than 12% better on more attempts during his first year in the NBA. If Demin's other skills continue to develop alongside his 3-point shot, the Nets' rookie could be a solid role player for Brooklyn in the coming seasons.

Demin was also recently selected to compete in the 2026 Rising Stars tournament at NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The young guard was one of 10 rookies picked to compete in the event, and was drafted to Vince Carter's seven-player team.

Demin will play alongside Matas Buzelis, Cedric Coward, VJ Edgecombe, Kyshawn George, Derik Queen and Jaylen Wells in the Rising Stars tournament.

