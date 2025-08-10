Can Nique Clifford Impact Kings’ Rotation as a Rookie?
The 2025 NBA Draft class was previously thought of to be one of the best in some time, offering strength near the top and throughout the first round.
While expert opinion on that waned somewhat near the end, many believe it can still offer plenty of potential steals in the late-first area.
One of those players is former Colorado State wing Nique Clifford, who was selected at No. 24 by the Sacramento Kings.
A longtime collegiate player, Clifford made his mark on college basketball through ascension, starting out in a smaller role for Colorado before blossoming into a star with the Rams. He’ll be starting from scratch role-wise in the NBA, but will likely look to blossom again with his combination of tools on both offense and defense.
One of the most senior players in the class, Clifford should be able to hit the ground running for the Kings. And that was especially apparent at Summer League, where he effectively starred.
Clifford was one of the standout newbies of the entire event, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game across six contests in leading the Kings to the final. He was highly efficient scoring the ball throughout, shooting 49% from the field and a blistering 46% from three. He wasn't able to lead the team to a Summer League championship win, but his being ahead of schedule was a major win in itself.
The 23 year old’s strength lies in his ability to morph between roles, and offer a high floor in near every facet of the game.
He can score on or off-ball, adding solid handling for his size on the wing with improvable shooting mechanics. Defensively he’s sound and positionally versatile, able to rack up steals and blocks. In terms of passing, Clifford should be able to add a connective punch early, but could turn into a legit play-maker down the line capable of initiating offense.
All this and more should help him to see time early and often in Sacramento, who still remain a bit directionless as they navigate between a few different timelines. While they certainly have plenty of valuable rotational contributors, it will be well worth it to get Clifford on court as fast as possible.
One thing is certain, though: in Clifford, the Kings have snagged a longtime contributor who should be able to play winning basketball for the long haul.