Hornets’ Kon Knueppel Caps Solid Summer League with Championship
NBA Summer League is officially wrapped up, with NBA rookies debuting for their new teams, as well as more experienced players trying to make rosters league wide.
One newcomer was No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel, who was drafted to the Hornets to the applause of fans and experts alike.
A Duke one-and-done alongside Cooper Flagg, Knueppel’s mostly known as a sharpshooter on the wing, but used his best in class feel for the game to thrive in a variety of other areas too: finishing, passing, handling, play-making and even stingier than expected defense. While there were a few hiccups, it mostly carried over to the pros already.
That continued in the Hornets’ final game, which deemed them Summer League champs. Knueppel didn’t see a massively efficient outing — shooting 8-for-21 — but he still managed to lead the team in scoring with 21 points. Additionally, he added five rebounds and two assists while cashing in on four triples.
The Hornets narrowly outlasted the Nique Clifford and Devin Carter-led Kings, 83-78.
Knueppel didn’t play to his fullest potential this Summer, certainly a positive for the Hornets considering his success. He saw a shaky opener in the scoring department, and wasn’t wholly efficient. But he certainly showed the things that made him a top-five pick just weeks ago: shooting, at-rim scoring and pick-and-roll prowess.
Knueppel likely won't stand out statistically as a frosh for the Hornets this year. But his play-style lends itself well to winning basketball, the exact reason they chose the guard to slot in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
The Hornets finished a perfect 6-0 in Summer League, largely relying on its new 2025 core of Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James. Additionally, 2024 draftees in Tidjane Salauan and especially KJ Simpson were boons too.
Having seemingly seen success at the '25 draft, the Hornets now look to improve in the 2025-26 season.