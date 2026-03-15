Giannis Antetokounmpo Provides Update After He Leaves Bucks Game With Apparent Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have had quite the year. The rampant trade rumors surrounding the face of the franchise were already crushing the vibes in Milwaukee. While Antetokounmpo remains with the Bucks, at least for the time being, the franchise’s dreadful year still has it on the outside looking in of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. After three straight years of losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks are on pace to miss the postseason altogether this year.

Antetokounmpo missed 31 games this season, mainly while nursing right calf strains, and with just 15 games left in the regular season and Milwaukee 5 1/2 games back of the East’s final play-in tournament spot, the Bucks need their star on the floor as much as possible. That pressure only magnified the tension in the building when Antetokounmpo had a scary moment in the second half during a win over the Pacers.

Late in the third quarter, he spun around Indiana big man Jay Huff and threw down a huge poster dunk, but landed awkwardly and stayed down on the floor for a bit.

The difficult landing caused Antetokounmpo to remain at the other end of the floor, which gave him another quick dunk after the Bucks quickly got the ball back as he was alone near the opposite hoop.

Giannis Antetokoumnpo with the nasty poster dunk off the spin move on Jay Huff (with replays).

He also lands awkwardly and dunks the cherry picking



Bucks and Pacers commentaries pic.twitter.com/JlDeP5cIP7 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 15, 2026

Antetokounmpo jogged back gingerly and exited the game shortly thereafter. He went back to the locker room and returned to the bench, but did not return to the game as the Bucks prevailed 134–123. Another apparent injury is a scary sight, but the Bucks superstar provided an optimistic update after the game that the knee issue doesn’t feel serious.

“I’m just going to go back home, sleep, see how I feel tomorrow, try to lift some weights,” Antetokounmpo said postgame via The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “And if I have a little bit of discomfort, then I’ll go from there. But as of right now, I’m not really bothered by it.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers guessed that Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee on the dunk, but there hasn’t been an official diagnosis from the team according to Nehm.

Do the Bucks have a chance at making the NBA playoffs?

The Bucks aren’t mathematically eliminated from the postseason yet, but at 28–39 and 5 1/2 games behind Charlotte for the No. 10 seed, Milwaukee needs a miracle. That won’t happen with Antetokounmpo off the floor and he may get shut down should the Bucks get officially eliminated soon. That day isn’t today, though, as the Bucks beat a bad Pacers team. Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in 23 minutes before he left the game.

He missed Saturday’s loss against the Hawks due to an ankle sprain suffered in Milwaukee’s previous game against Miami. He returned to the floor Sunday and although his play was limited with a new injury, he doesn’t feel it will hold him out any further time.

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