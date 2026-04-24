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Collin Murray-Boyles Continues Impressive Postseason Run in Raptors' Win

The 2025 lottery pick has performed well in his first three NBA Playoff games, helping Toronto to a victory in Game 3.
Randall Sweet|
Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

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Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are back in the postseason for the first time since 2022.

That season, Nick Nurse and company fell 4-2 at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers in Nurse's penultimate campaign with the team. Now, Toronto is back in the playoffs with a new coach and general manager, along with a few new players.

Former top-5 pick and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has starred for the Raptors, earning his second All-Star appearance in 2025-26 while leading the team to the postseason. Through Toronto's first two playoff games, the Raptors struggled, falling behind 2-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of the bright spots in each of those losses, though, was rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. The top-10 pick shined again in Game 3, this time helping his squad to a 126-104 victory.

Barnes and RJ Barrett notched 33 points apiece to pair with 22 points, a game-high 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block from Murray-Boyles, who shot 11-of-15 off the bench to finish +21 in the box score. The rookie finished well around the rim and knocked down a few midrange shots in the win.

Murray-Boyles' stellar performance set a new career high in scoring for the 20-year-old, surpassing his previous mark of 20 points achieved on April 1 against the Sacramento Kings.

Through his first three career playoff games, the No. 9 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 72.7% from the field in 24.7 minutes per game.

After tallying 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field in 21.9 minutes per game across 57 regular season contests, Murray-Boyles has stepped into a larger role in the playoffs.

As his volume has increased, his efficiency has also taken a step forward, an encouraging sign for the Raptors this series, and moving forward.

To overcome a veteran Cavaliers' team that features Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, the Raptors will need a few more strong outings from Murray-Boyles, especially if Immanuel Quickley continues to miss time.

Murray-Boyles was selected by the Raptors after spending two seasons at South Carolina, and was viewed as a skilled defender with limitations on offense coming into the draft process.

Those limitations, specifically a lack of shooting prowess, have persisted throughout Murray-Boyles' rookie season, but the talented forward has overcome those concerns in his first postseason action. If Murray-Boyles develops a solid perimeter shot, he will become an even more valuable rotation player, but without being a 3-point threat, the Raptors' rookie has made a huge impact for Toronto.

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Randall Sweet
RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.

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