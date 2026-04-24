Collin Murray-Boyles Continues Impressive Postseason Run in Raptors' Win

The Toronto Raptors are back in the postseason for the first time since 2022.

That season, Nick Nurse and company fell 4-2 at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers in Nurse's penultimate campaign with the team. Now, Toronto is back in the playoffs with a new coach and general manager, along with a few new players.

Former top-5 pick and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has starred for the Raptors, earning his second All-Star appearance in 2025-26 while leading the team to the postseason. Through Toronto's first two playoff games, the Raptors struggled, falling behind 2-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One of the bright spots in each of those losses, though, was rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. The top-10 pick shined again in Game 3, this time helping his squad to a 126-104 victory.

Barnes and RJ Barrett notched 33 points apiece to pair with 22 points, a game-high 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block from Murray-Boyles, who shot 11-of-15 off the bench to finish +21 in the box score. The rookie finished well around the rim and knocked down a few midrange shots in the win.

Murray-Boyles' stellar performance set a new career high in scoring for the 20-year-old, surpassing his previous mark of 20 points achieved on April 1 against the Sacramento Kings.

Through his first three career playoff games, the No. 9 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 72.7% from the field in 24.7 minutes per game.

After tallying 8.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field in 21.9 minutes per game across 57 regular season contests, Murray-Boyles has stepped into a larger role in the playoffs.

As his volume has increased, his efficiency has also taken a step forward, an encouraging sign for the Raptors this series, and moving forward.

To overcome a veteran Cavaliers' team that features Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, the Raptors will need a few more strong outings from Murray-Boyles, especially if Immanuel Quickley continues to miss time.

Murray-Boyles was selected by the Raptors after spending two seasons at South Carolina, and was viewed as a skilled defender with limitations on offense coming into the draft process.

Those limitations, specifically a lack of shooting prowess, have persisted throughout Murray-Boyles' rookie season, but the talented forward has overcome those concerns in his first postseason action. If Murray-Boyles develops a solid perimeter shot, he will become an even more valuable rotation player, but without being a 3-point threat, the Raptors' rookie has made a huge impact for Toronto.