Spurs vs. Blazers Odds for Game 3: Betting Market Preparing for Victor Wembanyama to Miss Matchup

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a massive upset in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs, and now there is a path for Portland to take command of this series at home.

The Spurs lost superstar big man Victor Wembanyama to a concussion in Game 2, which has completely changed their odds to win this series (now -550 after opening at -2000) and the NBA Finals .

Wembanyama is highly unlikely to play in Friday’s Game 3, and that has impacted the opening odds for this matchup. San Antonio remains favored, but there’s a chance this line could shift to where the Blazers are favored by tip off on Friday.

Spurs vs. Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -1.5 (-105)

Blazers +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Spurs: -118

Blazers: -102

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

After being favored by double digits in Games 1 and 2, the Spurs are basically viewed as even with the Blazers with Wembanyama expected to be out. San Antonio held the lead for most of Tuesday’s Game 2, but it came up short in the fourth quarter, allowing a late run by the Blazers to lose by three.

Portland was one of the best teams in the NBA at home in the regular season, going 25-16 against the spread and 24-17 straight up. Meanwhile, the Spurs were just 12-6 in the 18 games that Wemby missed.

While that may not seem like a bad record, San Antonio only lost 20 games all season long. The Spurs’ defense clearly suffers without the Defensive Player of the Year’s rim protection, and the lack of shot creation – outside of De’Aaron Fox – on offense in Game 2 was alarming.

Wembanyama may not return in this series until Game 5, as that would give him one week to clear concussion protocol. If that’s the case, the Spurs are clearly facing an uphill battle – at least in the eyes of oddsmakers – to split these two games in Portland.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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