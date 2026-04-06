Cooper Flagg's 45 Points Against the Lakers May End the Rookie of the Year Race

Former college teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel have been duking it out for this season's Rookie of the Year award, and as the regular season winds down, the race has only heated up.

Knueppel has been a standout rookie on a playoff team, averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the 43-36 Hornets. Charlotte has broken into the postseason, legitimately competing for its first playoff spot since 2016.

The No. 4 overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft has been a driving force for a young core, and he's done so with incredible efficiency. Knueppel has taken no time to get adjusted to the league, posting 48-43-86 shooting splits.

Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (right) speaks with Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (left) before the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But this award rarely takes team performance into account because most players in contention play for bottom feeders. You could certainly make a valid argument for Knueppel, but purely based on statistical production, Flagg's recent scoring outbursts may have solidified him as the winner.

On Sunday, the No. 1 overall pick posted 45 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block in a 134-128 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He shot 14-for-27 from the field, while 19 of those 45 points came in the first 10 minutes of the game.

But that wasn't even the best game in Flagg's rookie season.

The 6-foot-9 forward did that coming off a 51-point performance on Friday against the Orlando Magic. He became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50 points in a game, and the ninth rookie to do so.

With Sunday's game, the 19-year-old also became the first rookie since Allen Iverson (1996-97) to post consecutive 40-point performances. It isn't just hype; Cooper Flagg is ascending into NBA stardom as a teenager.

COOPER FLAGG ERUPTED AGAIN ‼️



TONIGHT: 45 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL

FRIDAY: 51 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL



HE'S NOW THE YOUNGEST PLAYER (19 YEARS, 105 DAYS) IN NBA HISTORY TO RECORD 45+ PTS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Tdt1JYviCv — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2026

Against the Lakers, No. 32 looked as comfortable as he did on Friday. Flagg was effortless in getting to the rim, attacking on fastbreaks with ferocity and finishing over defenders. But he also displayed poise in his shooting, able to work in the post and off the dribble for some midrange shots as well.

The Duke product was consistently finding the open man, both in the half-court and transition. The Mavericks had Flagg at point guard to start the season, and while they've dialed back on that, he was still making excellent passes on an initiator.

LeBron James was asked if he sees any similarity’s between he and Cooper Flagg’s introduction to the league; being the face of a franchise as a teenager.



“I love what he’s doing. I love what he’s bringing to this franchise. He looks like he loves the game. He’s putting in the… pic.twitter.com/DRyOsKk2KB — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 6, 2026

In his last 10 games, Flagg is averaging 26.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, two steals and 1.3 blocks. Dallas is 2-8, but the team is already eliminated from the postseason, and that shouldn't matter when determining the Rookie of the Year.

Knueppel has been fantastic and has a bright future with the Hornets, but Flagg has separated himself in the award race with 90 points across two games.