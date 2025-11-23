Cooper Flagg is Coming Into His Own After a Star Performance vs. Pelicans

Cooper Flagg got off to a slow start very early into the NBA season, but shouldn't that be somewhat expected from a player who should be starting his freshman year in college? After reclassifying to enter the draft early, it was clear that the generational rookie was taking on the challenge that comes with this sort of hype.

There were growing pains and disappointing performances, but now, Flagg is coming into his own. Most recently, the No. 1 overall pick put up a career-high 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 118-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his best performance yet, Flagg looked extremely comfortable on the offensive end. He was scoring at will off the dribble, getting to his spots in the post and attacking the basket with ferocity. In transition, the 6-foot-9 forward was running the floor, distributing to teammates.

In the fourth quarter, Flagg put up 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, including multiple go-ahead and game-tying baskets in the clutch. He's clearly most comfortable within the arc, scoring in the midrange and paint, but Jason Kidd has also had him run the floor as a floor general, initiating the offense.

While fellow Duke teammate Kon Knueppel is the favorite for Rookie of the Year right now, Flagg isn't far behind after a string of impressive games. In the month of November, he's averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, becoming a two-way star.

The Mavericks are in a tough spot after trading Luka Doncic last season, resulting in a 5-12 start to 2025-26. But there is at least a foundation to compete in the future with the addition of Flagg. Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving remain out, but they'll either improve the rotation when they return or get Dallas a great return package amid trade rumors.

Flagg has great competition for the award, including Knueppel, Cedric Coward and VJ Edgecombe. The 2025 draft class is looking like it could be the best in years, with the amount of early production and potential it has shown. A few rookies lead the pack, and the Maine native is one of them.

Flagg will go up against fellow rookie Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies in his next game. The Mavericks are 2-2 in their last four games, and nearly made it 3-1 if not for a two-point loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 19. Despite the record, Dallas can compete.