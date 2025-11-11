Could Will Richard be the Warriors' Shooting Guard of the Future?

Throughout the Golden State Warriors' four-title dynasty over the past 11 seasons, Stephen Curry has been the undeniable leading force behind the franchise's success.

However, his impact transcends his individual scoring brilliance. Rather, it shows through his impact on the team's offensive unit as a whole, as he fuels a unique brand of basketball through his constant off-ball movement and unmatched gravity.

From Draymond Green to Juan Toscano-Anderson, several Warriors players have introduced distinct skill-sets and tendencies that amplify Curry’s impact, strengthening the efficiency of Golden State’s best lineups and solidifying their place within the Warriors’ dynasty.

Now, with Curry still playing at a superstar level at 37, a new, highly complementary skill set has emerged in the form of guard Will Richard. Fresh off a National Championship with Florida, Richard joined Golden State as the 56th overall pick this June, and this selection is already looking like a potential steal.

Through the Dubs' first eleven games, the 6-foot-3 rookie has emerged as an early contributor. In particular, the second-round pick has shined over the squad's past three games with Curry out of the lineup, averaging 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 24.3 minutes per game, while shooting 57.6% from the field, 40.0% from beyond the arc, and 81.3% from the throw line.

While these box score numbers are impressive in themselves, it's Richard's potential backcourt fit next to Curry that has been most notable. Given the 22-year-old's two-way synergy with the two-time MVP, Richard is quickly making a strong case to be the Warriors' primary backcourt partner for Curry over alternatives like Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield.

Richard's Offensive Fundamentals Fit Golden State's Curry-Led Approach

Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) and guard Will Richard (3) celebrate after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Golden State's offensive approach has always prioritized the fundamentals of shrewd off-ball movement, mindful passing, and three-point shooting for guards. These skills combine to make most of Curry's unique offensive impact, as his shooting gravity and constant movement hold the entire opposing defense's attention to create opportunities for teammates.

Richard not only checks all these boxes, but also adds more value through his athleticism and high motor. He's a decisive off-ball mover, who takes advantage of gaps in the defense with strong cuts to the basket and by drifting around the three-point line, where he's a highly capable shooter. The former Florida Gator is also a smart passer who has consistently understood and executed the various reads within Golden State's offense, while also making out-of-structure feeds in transition.

Lastly, Richard has also demonstrated a very strong offensive rebounding ability, which is a notable value add within the Warriors' attack. All of these traits have been on display throughout his last three games, especially in his 30-point outing in Sacramento. This match was his only career start to this point, and he also added five-for-eight three-point shooting and five offensive rebounds to his scoring total.

With Curry set to return to the lineup tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Richard will have the opportunity to let his complementary skills shine against the defending champions.

Richard's Defense Aligns With Golden State's Winning Formula

Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) looks for a shot against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While Richard’s offensive repertoire is key to his fit next to Curry, his defensive ability may be even more important to Golden State’s winning formula. With two of the league’s greatest help defenders in Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler leading the team’s defensive unit, the Warriors are always looking to surround them with more strong defenders, particularly in the backcourt where defense isn’t Curry’s strength. This allows the team to fully lean into its identity as a defense-led group, just as it has throughout its dynasty.

On defense, Richard leverages his high motor to make impactful plays on a regular basis. He’s quick to slide his feet with ball handlers and cut off closeout attacks, and he’s also an active disruptor in passing lanes, hustling to rack up deflections and even breaking up lob attempts. Richard is solidifying his place as a positive defender at the NBA level, further strengthening his case to be Golden State’s primary shooting guard.