Denver Nuggets' Trey Alexander Wins G League Rookie of the Year
On Friday morning, the NBA announced that Trey Alexander was voted this season's G League Rookie of the Year.
Alexander's selection comes after the first-year guard averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 22 G League games this season. Alexander also appeared in 22 games with the Denver Nuggets as a rookie, tallying 30 total points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and a block.
During his time with the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver's G League affiliate, Alexander shot 46.2% from the field, 42.2% from 3-point range and 80.2% from the free throw line. The rookie guard was able to turn out an impressive season at just 21-years-old after spending three seasons at Creighton.
In his final year with the Bluejays, Alexander averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Alexander played high school basketball at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City, where he became a 4-star recruit and was rated one of the top 20 shooting guards in the country, according to 247Sports.
Following his junior season at Creighton, Alexander went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Nuggets. So far, Denver has proven to be a solid landing spot for the OKC product and the Nuggets could continue to be an ideal destination as the team searches for reliable, young rotation players in the coming seasons.
Denver has already had to part ways with key role players like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to save money, hindering the team's success even after winning the NBA Finals two years ago.
With young players like Alexander producing on rookie contracts, the Nuggets will have more depth on the roster to play around superstar Nikola Jokic and the team's other mainstays.
Of course, for Alexander to crack Denver's lineup, the rookie guard will have to prove that he can still produce in the big leagues, but the former Creighton star's strong rookie season is a good indication that the Nuggets may have a talented young piece to add to their rotation next year.
Turning 22-years-old in May, Alexander could make an impact for Denver next season with a strong offseason and continued improvement.
