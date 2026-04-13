Evaluating the Top NBA Rookies Playing in the Playoffs

There isn't a deep history of NBA rookies making an impact in the Playoffs, though the 2025 draft class has made a habit of breaking through expectations.

While most of the top rookie's teams are now preparing to add running mates at the 2026 NBA Draft, a handful of NBA newbies will be making their very first postseason appearances in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the top NBA rookies playing in this year's postseason slate:

Dylan Harper, Spurs

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Dylan Harper is perhaps primed for the best combination of playing time and impact, having helped lead the Spurs to the second seed in the Western Conference this season. He’s averaged 11.8 points on 51% shooting, backing up Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox while still showing off the talent that saw him taken second.

The Spurs have big aspirations this postseason, and will need Harper to provide more impact than a typical rookie to get there. He did leave the team’s final game of the regular season with a thumb injury, and no further details have been released, though he’s widely expected to be a go.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors

Raptors’ forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been massively productive in his limited role this season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and nearly a block and steal apiece in just 22 minutes per game. Rookies don’t typically make a massive impact in the postseason, though his defensive-slanted style could lend itself to some extra time.

Even more, CMB finished the season hot, scoring 11.8 points on 66% shooting in his final 10 games.

Toronto will face off against the Cavaliers in the four-five matchup, and Murray-Boyles bigger frame could be needed to take on any number of matchups.

Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe

Two top-four picks in potential Rookie of the Year winner Kon Knueppel and hybrid VJ Edgecombe haven’t yet made the Playoffs, but they are in the postseason in the form of Play-In games.

Knueppel and the white-hot Hornets will take on the heat on Tuesday in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup, looking to face the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 tilt in Philadelphia vs. Orlando.

If either of the 76ers or Hornets are to make the final eight East teams, both Edgecombe and Knueppel are likely to play major factors in their team’s success. Knueppel’s been a revelation this season, averaging 18.5 points and hitting more threes than any other player. Edgecombe has scored 16.0 points per game this season, and will need to step up in a big way given the 76ers’ recent injury luck.