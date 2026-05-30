Dylan Harper will need to Continue All-Time Rookie Output in Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves one game away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, staring down the barrel of a Game 7 with defending-champion Oklahoma City.

With stellar play from early-career players in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, the Spurs have already carved their way to three wins, and now need just one more to face the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

While Wembanyama and Castle have been the major cogs, there’s little doubt that San Antonio would be where it is without Dylan Harper, amid his debut season in the league.

Drafted second overall, Harper had more than lived up to the hype even before the postseason run. He averaged 11.8 points on 51% shooting through the regular season, adding 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game even alongside two other star-level guards in Castle and De’Aaron Fox.

Now, he’s hit another gear entirely.

With Fox out in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Harper stepped up majorly, going for 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. The Spurs won by just seven in a double-overtime tilt — to this point still the most important game of the series — which it certainly wouldn’t have won without Harper.

He saw middling production through the middle of the series, but bounced back with 18 points on 67% shooting in Game 6, which the Spurs won in blowout fashion.

Harper has now been vital in two of the Spurs’ three wins, and if they want to continue their season, he’ll have to be stellar on the road yet again.

So far, Oklahoma City has had little answer for his ability to create via strength. Luguetnz Dort hasn’t been able to add an offensive punch, and players like Jared McCain, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been unable to completely keep Harper out of the paint.

Even accounting for a few so-so games in the middle of the seven-game tilt, Harper is still seeing ridiculous production for a rookie. It’s not often rookies are even able to see the floor in the postseason, much star in several of the games.

Harper’s proved himself a future star, but could already cement himself as a Year 1 outlier with a star outing tonight.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Oklahoma City, OK. The winner will take on the Knicks, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3.