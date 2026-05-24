What the NBA Playoffs Could Mean for the 2026 NBA Draft

The NBA postseason is in full swing, with just four teams remaining as we careen toward the Finals.

The Knicks are amid an all-time postseason hot-streak, having won 10-straight games with a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the West, one of the best Playoffs series we’ve seen is raging on, with the Thunder posting a 2-1 lead over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

In a copycat league, all 26 other teams will be looking at what has went right, and wrong, for each team left in an effort to build a championship roster of their own. And they’ll be looking to apply several of those ideas to their eventual picks at the ’26 draft.

Here’s what the postseason has taught us so far about what could happen at the draft:

The tide is shifting toward defense

In the modern NBA, it’s not tenable to see massively negative defensive players. That’s been highlighted here and there in the East, but the titanic bout in the West is largely built around defense.

The defending champion OKC Thunder have geared their system toward it, winning the possession battle constantly by turning defense to offense. They now have as many as five All-Defense-level players rostered with the additions of Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama, who’s been one of the most singularly impactful players in the postseason, is already an all-time defender.

Dribble-pass-shoot remains a coveted archetype

Dribble-pass-shoot has long been used to describe versatile offensive players. Those who can not only hit a 3-pointer when needed, but can make decisions on the fly, even creating for themselves when needed.

All in all, it really comes down to decision-making. Most recently, players like Josh Hart, Jared McCain and Alex Caruso have embodied this, all making massive, series-swinging differences for their teams.

If NBA teams are looking to continue back-filling their roster with viable role players, looking to those talents, in addition to wise decision-making, is a great starting point.

Size questions are still unanswered

The debate about the end of the small guard era has still largely gone unanswered as the postseason has wore on.

On one end, the Thunder and Spurs are utilizing jumbo guards such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephon Castle and more with great success. On the other, Jalen Brunson has been a nightmare to deal with all postseason long, likely having already punched his team’s ticket to the Finals.

With Brunson’s play, it’s clear the the small guard era isn’t totally over, though it does signal just how good guards have to be in the 6-foot range.