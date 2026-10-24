Four Rookies Selected Top Five in 2026 NBA G League Draft

The 2026 NBA G League Draft took place on Saturday, Oct. 24, as teams made additions to their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

Former top-10 pick Jeremy Sochan was selected No. 1 overall by the Texas Legends, G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. Following Sochan, the next four picks were all players who went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Here's a closer look at the rest of the top five picks in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

The full 2026 NBA G League Draft board! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0g3nf7oaGx — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 24, 2026

Isaiah Carr, Motor City Cruise

As a senior at Drake, Carr averaged 3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.8% from the field in 11.8 minutes per game across 32 appearances and two starts.

Despite not being a regular starter for the Bulldogs, Carr's size and potential on defense make him an intriguing addition for the Cruise. Selected No. 2 overall, the 7-foot, 235-pound big man joins second-round pick Ugonna Onyenso as rookie centers in Detroit's organization.

Kasean Pryor, Osceola Magic

The No. 3 pick in the 2026 G League Draft, Pryor averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game for Louisville in 2025-26 after appearing in just seven games during the 2024-25 season.

In 2023-24 at South Florida, though, Pryor averaged 13 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Pryor spent two seasons at Boise State, a year at Northwest Florida State College and a season at South Florida before finishing his college career with two years at Louisville.

Chris Bell, Grand Rapids Gold

Bell was picked No. 4 overall after averaging 14.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game as a senior at California.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds, Bell's size and perimeter shooting ability could make him an interesting addition to Denver's organization. The aforementioned attributes are both valuable traits for wing players in the NBA, giving Bell a chance to make an NBA roster down the road.

Jailen Bedford, Oklahoma City Blue

Bedford was picked No. 5 overall by OKC following a five-year college career that included stops at Trinidad State College, Oral Roberts, UNLV and Virginia Tech.

In 2025-26 with the Hokies, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 35.9% from deep.