Former Top Draft Pick Showing Early Signs of a Bounce-Back With Mavericks

On Sunday, the Mavericks played out their second preseason game, facing off against the Rockets in Venetian Arena in China.

The Rockets had the upper hand in Friday’s tilt, powered by a strong offensive performance with 135 points scored. On Sunday, Dallas flipped the script, winning 132-115 behind several great performances from top players.

There were plenty of headline stories for the Mavericks: the return of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg’s continued ascendance and the positive play of its rookies. One under-the-radar storyline has been Zaccharie Risacher, who has looked the part of a starting-level player for Dallas through two games.

Risacher’s re-emergence as a contributor would be a massive boon for Dallas, who’s in desperate need of young talent and didn’t give much up to acquire the former No. 1 pick.

In Atlanta, Risacher saw a fine rookie season, but struggled to improve in Year 2, falling behind in a rotation that was questing for postseason wins. Now, Risacher finds himself in Dallas, sitting in between a rebuild and true competitiveness.

Risacher has started in each of the Mavericks’ preseason games, showing modest production in the first. He scored nine points on nine shots, but did manage to add an impressive eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. In the least, he looked the part alongside those like Flagg, Naji Marshall, Max Christie, Morez Johnson Jr. and more.

In Dallas’s second bout, Risacher finished second in total points only behind Kyrie Irving, who returned from an extended absence due to injury. He poured on 16 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting, hitting two threes and adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal and block apiece.

The Mavericks won’t need Risacher to star, or even live up to his No. 1 pick moniker. The 2024 draft wasn’t chock full of superstars, and no player in the class has yet to realize that potential.

But even becoming a solid starter or contributor alongside fellow top picks in Irving and Flagg would do wonders for team-building in Dallas.

A bounce-back won't necessarily include a massive production boost, but likely increased efficiency at all three levels, and quicker and more decisive decision-making on the wing. At 6-foot-9, Risacher has long had the tools to impact both sides of the ball on the wing, and only needs to put things together.

His best chance will likely be in Dallas, growing alongside fellow young players in hopes of making waves in the West.