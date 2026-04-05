Four Rookies to Watch in NBA G League Semifinals on Easter Sunday

The NBA Playoffs are still a few weeks away, but the G League playoffs are in full swing.

After starting the postseason with 16 teams, four squads remain in the fight for a championship. This year's G League Finals matchup will be determined on Sunday, March 5, as the South Bay Lakers meet the Stockton Kings and the Greensboro Swarm take on the Osceola Magic.

There are a few familiar faces on each team, including former first-round NBA Draft picks and college basketball stars. The four teams in the semifinal aren't heavily reliant on rookies, but there are still a few first-year players who are important parts of their team and could develop into NBA players.

Caleb Grill, Greensboro

Following a six-year college career that included stops at Iowa State, UNLV and Missouri, Grill has enjoyed a solid rookie season.

Grill started his season with the Windy City Bulls, before joining Charlotte's G League affiliate, the Swarm.

The 6-foot-3 undrafted guard is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Chris Mañon, South Bay

Mañon spent three years at Cornell before finishing his college career at Vanderbilt.

Despite averaging 6.6 points for the Commodores, the undrafted rookie has developed into a solid young player for the Lakers' organization. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field and 32% from 3-point range.

Mañon, who has appeared in six NBA games this season, finished second in G League Defensive Player of the Year voting for his efforts.

Mitch Mascari, Stockton

A former Division II standout, Mascari finished his college career at Drake before going undrafted.

The 6-foot-5 rookie hasn't produced eye-popping stats this season, but has the shooting prowess to become a valuable piece. Mascari is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

Adou Thiero, South Bay

Thiero has spent most of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but has starred for South Bay in his seven appearances with the team.

The No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 class is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.5% from the field and 64.3% from deep. Listed at 6-foot-7, Thiero has appeared in 21 games for the Lakers this season.