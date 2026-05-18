Star Rookie Could Swing Western Conference Finals for San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs are back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2017.

Led by superstar Victor Wembanyama and a slew of talented young guards and wing players, San Antonio has a chance to make its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, when Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and others led the Spurs past LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games.

To get back to the finals, though, San Antonio will have to get by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA champions.

While the Spurs have found success against the Thunder throughout the 2025-26 campaign, a playoff matchup could offer new challenges.

Fortunately for the Spurs, one of their young guards appears to have found his rhythm at the right time.

Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has performed well in San Antonio’s first two matchups. Through his first 11 playoff games, the rookie guard is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Harper tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds in a Game 3 win against Portland, and notched 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in Game 4 against Minnesota. Harper also notched a double-double in a Game 5 victory against the Timberwolves.

Harper’s playoff numbers are increased from his regular season averages. As a rookie, the Rutgers product recorded 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

In his third career playoff series, Harper’s skills will be put to the test against a ferocious Oklahoma City group that features multiple star defenders.

Harper doesn’t have to be the main option for San Antonio to come out on top against OKC, as Wembanyama will likely be the biggest factor in a potential Spurs victory, but getting solid contributions off the bench from Harper would certainly boost San Antonio’s chances of taking down the reigning champions.

Harper’s season-high scoring output against Oklahoma City was 12 points, which he achieved in a 117-102 win on Christmas, and again in a 119-98 loss on Jan. 13.

Harper is the son of Ron Harper, who had plenty of success in the postseason. The 15-year NBA veteran won five championships, including three alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, and two alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers.