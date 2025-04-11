Hawks Rookie and Top Pick Zaccharie Risacher Turns in Another Strong Performance
The Atlanta Hawks have been stuck in the middle of the NBA over the past few years.
Atlanta hasn't been talented enough to be one of the Eastern Conference's premier teams since Trae Young led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee in 2021. While the Hawks weren't a postseason contender, Atlanta also was never bad enough to land a top draft pick.
That was, until last summer.
After being ousted from the 2024 Play-In Tournament by the Chicago Bulls, the Hawks had just a 3% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. With that pick, Atlanta drafted Zaccharie Risacher, a French wing prospect who has developed into a solid player for the Hawks.
In Thursday night's win against Brooklyn, Risacher scored a game-high 38 points, shooting 15-of-20 from the field and 6-of-11 from 3-point range. The 20-year-old rookie also recorded four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block against the Nets.
Risacher has been a key contributor this season for a Hawks team that has a chance to reach the playoffs with a few wins in the Play-In Tournament. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in 73 games, making 71 starts for a squad that is currently No. 8 in the Eastern Conference.
In his 73 appearances this year, Risacher is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. While Risacher's stats aren't eye-popping, he has been solid for a rookie, operating as a key role player on a potential playoff team.
Moving forward, the Hawks front office should feel optimistic about the team's future trajectory after seeing what Risacher has been in his first year. Alongside superstar Trae Young, who is still only 26-years-old, the Hawks could have a solid core of players heading into next season.
If Atlanta is able to add a few more pieces in free agency or the NBA Draft, the group could be one of the Eastern Conference's more competitive teams in the near future. In addition to Risacher and Young, up-and-comers like Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu have all shown promise this year and could make for an impressive squad in the coming seasons.
