Heat Rookie Shows Passing Skill in Preseason Debut
The Heat played in their third preseason game Wednesday night, but it was the first for rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, who made his debut with the primary squad.
Even better, Jakucionis offered a bright spot for Miami despite the loss to the Spurs, showing off his premier passing ability with flashes in the scoring department, too.
Across just 23 minutes, Jakucionis dished 10 assists and scored eight points, adding two steals and a block. Overall, he shot 2-for-7 from the field, 1-for-5 from 3-point land and perfect from the line.
The NBA newbie showed he’s already one of the best passers on the team, which is an admittedly low bar given the lack of guard depth overall. He stole the ball and dished in transition, created in the half-court and even saw seldom reps in the pick-and-roll. All in all, Jakucionis looked the part of an NBA point guard, at the very least in reserve.
He was somewhat inefficient scoring the ball, though he did manage to hit a few shots. His 3-point shooting is sure to come around at some point, though it may take him some time to get his sea legs under him.
Drafted at No. 20, Jakucionis is the Heat’s most important and high-profile draft selectee in some time, having been a projected lottery pick heading into the draft, but seeing a night-of slide.
Despite a few unexpected teams passing on him, Jakucionis still offered premier talent in a guard-slash-wing package, having averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a one-and-done freshman at Illinois.
There’s no guarantee he’s able to frequent Miami's rotation in Year 1 — he has plenty of limitations as it stands now, including his lesser athleticism, as well as likely needing to let the game slow down at the professional level. But if Wednesday’s bout with the Spurs was any indication, he may be more NBA-ready than many thought.
The Heat will certainly be hoping Jakucionis can play point guard sooner rather than later, given they don't have a bonafide lead guard on the roster, especially with All-Star Tyler Herro set to miss the beginning of the season.
The Heat will next face off against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Oct. 12. Plenty of eyes will be on Jakucionis to see if Wednesday’s game was luck, or if it could be the norm. Miami will also open up its regular season against Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 22.