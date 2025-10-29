Jase Richardson Could Help Struggling Orlando Magic
It’s not often NBA rookies are able to make a positive impact, especially just a few games into the season. But in the Orlando Magic’s case, they may need to try their hand at playing Jase Richardson.
After making potentially the biggest splash of the offseason in landing sharpshooter Desmond Bane, the Magic have had one of the more disappointing starts to the season thus far.
They’ve started 1-3, winning their come-from-behind opener versus the Heat, but subsequently dropping games to Eastern Conference opponents in the Hawks, Bulls and 76ers. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have continued to look like one of the best forward duos available, though things haven't been as seamless as last season.
Their shooting has, at times, looked improved. But their once-elite defense seems to have taken a rather large leap back.
Rookie Jase Richardson — selected at No. 25 in the 2025 NBA Draft — could be the answer for both of those woes.
Richardson was somewhat of a surprising one-and-done out of Michigan State, having forced coach Tom Izzo’s hand with three-level scoring, stingy defense and connective passing. In both Summer League and preseason, he offered the very same thing for the Magic, making his lack of playing time early in the season somewhat confusing.
Few were expecting 30-plus minutes a night for Richardson, but he’s only played in nine total minutes through four games. He played just eight minute versus the Bulls, showing 1-for-3 overall, and a measly one minute against the 76ers.
In the preseason, he was a spark plug off the bench, averaging 9.5 points on a blazing 61% shooting from beyond the arc. While he isn't likely to see that level of efficiency to begin the regular season, he's more than proven from 3-point land, and could certainly boost the team's numbers in some capacity. So far, the Magic rank second-to-last in 3-point shooting at a measly 29.1%.
Even more, while he's somewhat undersized for a combo guard, Richardson should eventually be a plus on the defensive end, both stopping at the point-of-attack and racking up steals in passing lanes. In the least, he fits the team's defensive identity, and should give great two-way effort.
The Magic will next take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. CT, who are sure to offer another tough test with Cade Cunningham and co. leading the charge. Playing a rookie major minutes would be seen as a risky gamble for many, but Richardson's combination of high-feel and shooting ability could work in Orlando's favor.