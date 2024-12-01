Lakers Wing Dalton Knecht Is Making A Strong Rookie Of The Year Push
After scoring 27 and 37 points respectively in back-to-back starts earlier this month, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht flashed his capabilities as an offensive weapon at the wing position. With Rui Hachimura returning from injury, the No.17 overall pick moved back to a reserve role, but it hasn’t taken him long to find his way back in the first five.
In the Lakers’ past two contests, Knecht has moved back to the starting lineup, filling in besides LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis, and Rui Hachimura. He’s thrived in this position, making a big impact as the lineup’s most lethal three-point shooter. In back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, Knecht scorched the net from three. En route to 20 points in both contests, Knecht shot a combined 10-for-23 from beyond the arc—just below his season three-point percentage of 43.9%.
He’s also grabbed 14 total rebounds in this span, and hit some huge off-the-dribble shots down the stretch against the Thunder. These shots weren’t enough to win Los Angeles the game, but have helped Knech gain some individual momentum and leverage to remain in the starting lineup.
If he continues to play 30 minutes per game as a starter, Knecht will have ample opportunity to build on his early NBA Rookie Of The Year case. He currently sits in second place behind Jared McCain, according to every major sportsbook, but has been making up lots of ground during his recent stretch. Knecht’s sharp skillset, developed physical profile, and greater experience as a 23-year-old give him a readiness advantage over younger rookie counterparts. He’s shown every bit of that throughout his early season start, in which he’s averaged 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds on 65.3 TS%. Should he sustain his marksmanship with an elevated role, Knecht has the potential to claim the NBA Rookie Of The Year award for himself.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.