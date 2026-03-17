NBA Playoff Tracker: Which Teams Have Already Been Eliminated From Postseason Contention?

The 2025–26 NBA season is coming to a close, with the final day of the regular season set for Apr. 12.

It’s been a fun year filled with plenty of great (even historic) performances and enjoyable highlights aplenty. But this is the time of year where fans, teams and players all look forward to the intensity getting kicked up a notch in the playoffs. The NBA postseason will unofficially begin on Apr. 14 starting with the play-in tournament. Then, on Apr. 18, the playoffs tip off in full as every contending team goes to war for the right to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

However, there are a few steps to take before we reach those exciting dates. The playoff picture is not yet fully formed. These last few weeks of the year will consist of every postseason hopeful fighting hard to clinch their playoff spot and avoid elimination. With how narrow the margins are in the standings, we should be in for some incredible basketball as the season winds down.

Here we’ll keep track of every NBA team’s playoff status, from the teams that are officially eliminated with eyes on the loaded 2026 draft to the championship contenders who get to punch their playoff tickets early thanks to a season full of winning.

NBA Playoff Tracker

Which NBA teams have clinched a playoff spot?

No NBA teams have officially clinched a playoff spot yet. This, obviously, does not mean the top teams are at risk of missing out on the postseason; it’s only a matter of time for many teams across the league. But as of now no team has mathematically ensured without a shadow of a doubt that they will be playing postseason basketball.

Which team could be next to clinch a spot?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walks down the court after a play against the Boston Celtics. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The reigning champion Thunder are the most likely candidates to earn the first official NBA playoff spot. Oklahoma City can clinch on Tuesday night several different ways. If the Thunder beat the Magic, they will clinch a playoff spot. They’ll also clinch if either the Suns or the Nuggets lose their respective matchups on Tuesday. Phoenix is slated to take on the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back while Denver hosts the 76ers.

Which NBA teams have been eliminated from the playoffs?

As of Mar. 17, four teams have been eliminated from the 2026 NBA playoffs.

In the East, the Pacers, Nets and Wizards are all eliminated. None of those teams come as a surprise. Indiana knew it was entering a gap year after Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in last year’s NBA Finals. Brooklyn and Washington are in the midst of multi-year rebuilding efforts that have featured plenty of losing. The Nets last appeared in the playoffs in 2023, while the Wizards haven’t been back since 2021.

Out West, the Kings are the only team eliminated. Unlike the above franchises Sacramento did not come into this season planning on a bad year. But the wheels fell off rather quickly and there hasn’t been much beam-lighting for the Kings’ faithful this year; Sacramento has been one of the worst teams in the NBA from the get-go.

TEAM DATE ELIMINATED LAST YEAR’S FINISH Indiana Pacers Mar. 10 4th in East Sacramento Kings Mar. 11 9th in West Washington Wizards Mar. 12 15th in East Brooklyn Nets Mar. 12 12th in East

How many teams make the NBA playoffs?

In total, 16 teams will be left standing when the playoffs officially kick off on Apr. 18. Eight teams from the West will battle through a bracket of best-of-seven series to reach the NBA Finals, while eight teams from the East will do the same.

But thanks to the play-in tournament, a total of 20 teams will play past the end of the season. Six teams from each conference will clinch a playoff berth over the next few weeks, and the remaining four from each conference must win in the play-in tournament to qualify for the official postseason bracket.

How NBA playoff tiebreakers work

The NBA has several tiebreaking rules to be used if two teams finish the regular season with the same record. These tiebreakers are most often used to determine seeding among playoff teams but, in rare instances, can be used to decide if a team will clinch a playoff spot or suffer elimination.

Those tiebreakers, in order of priority, are:

Division leader wins tie over team not leading a division

Head-to-head won-lost percentage

Division won-lost percentage for teams in the same division

Conference won-lost percentage

Won-lost percentage vs. playoff-eligible teams, own conference

Won-lost percentage vs. playoff-eligible teams, other conference

Net points, all games

There are even more detailed scenarios that the NBA is prepared for but those are the basic and most oft-used tiebreakers for the playoffs.

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