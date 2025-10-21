Lakers’ Rookie Won’t Make Debut in Team’s Season Opener
Lakers fans have waited plenty long to see rookie Adou Thiero debut in the purple and gold. And it seems they’ll need to wait even longer than Opening Night.
While the Lakers will face off against the Warriors in the late slate, Thiero won’t be joining his teammates on-court as he continues to work back from a knee injury he suffered in college.
The Lakers had to move up multiple times at the 2025 NBA Draft to grab Thiero at No. 36, adding to his hype as a 6-foot-8, hyper-athletic forward. He followed head coach John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas for his third collegiate season, breaking out with 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He’s a high-flier, able to thrive around the rim and create chaos on defense.
Thiero had surgery following a hyperextension 27 games into his season with the Razorbacks, and has since missed the Lakers’ Summer League and preseason slates. Now, he’ll miss the team’s 2025-26 opener, alongside LeBron James.
Still, the hype is building for Thiero. Los Angeles’ head coach JJ Redick has even helped to stoke that fire.
“It’s insane,” Redick said of Thiero. “I mean, head at the rim, it’s insane.”
Redick's early impressions echo the thoughts of several draft evaluators who watched Thiero throughout the '25 cycle. He has legitimate claim to being the most athletic player in the class, offering not just verticality, but a fairly incredible mix of speed, size, power and more.
It’s not yet known when Thiero will be able to return to play, or if he’ll even be able to crack the team’s starting rotation. Despite his otherworldly athleticism, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to fit in as a frosh, especially given that Luka Doncic and co. will be looking to win as many games as possible in a tough Western Conference.
Still, the Lakers seems to have gambled on a player that won't need to add much to his game to succeed next to a few all-time passers, as Thiero can get out in transition, cut and more off the ball.
The Lakers and Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday night. For now, the current plan for Thiero is for him to be evaluated in a few weeks. The team certainly won't rush him back, seeing as he isn't likely to help in the short-term as an NBA newbie.