Jalen Green Redeems Bad Shooting Night With Incredible Buzzer Beater vs. Magic

It wasn’t Jalen Green’s day until the final second of the Suns’ double overtime win over the Magic on Saturday.

He was 5-for-25 from the field and 1-for-10 from the three-point range, but that didn’t stop him from getting open and throwing up a fallaway three to beat Orlando with 1.1 seconds left in the second overtime period. Green got away from Magic guard Anthony Black and sprinted to an open corner, receiving the inbound from Royce O’Neale before turning around and throwing up the wild shot. He hit the ground as the ball sailed through the air and dropped straight into the net, breaking a tie at 110 points apiece and ending the game.

JALEN GREEN FOR THE WIN IN 2OT 😮



(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/5SPj0kc4MV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 22, 2026

Green finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. He becomes the hero in an otherwise inefficient game, draining just his second three in 11 tries when it mattered most.

The matinée at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix was wild, with Magic guard Jevon Carter draining a three-pointer of his own that tied the game just ahead of Green’s game winner.

Phoenix was without star guard Devin Booker, who will miss a week due to a hip strain sustained in Thursday’s game against the Spurs. Dillon Brooks left Saturday’s game after seven minutes of play with a hand injury. Green’s improbable shot helped the Suns advance to 33-24 on the season, currently seventh place in the stacked Western Conference.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated