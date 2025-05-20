NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams
On Tuesday, the NBA officially announced its 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie teams.
The first was headlined by Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle, as well as Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies center Zach Edey and Wizards forward Alex Sarr. The second featured Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, Wizards guard Bub Carrington, Portland center Donovan Clingan, Heat center Kel’el Ware and Pelicans forward Yves Missi.
Castle received all 100 possible votes for first team, leading the class with 14.7 points on 43% shooting, with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Risacher — the draft’s No. 1 pick — followed close behind with 99 first-team votes, with Wells getting 96 before a drop-off to Edey at 73.
The 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t thought of to be an especially strong one, but the class certainly made its mark in its debut season. While it doesn’t look to have a true superstar talent at this point in time, it’s certainly injected the NBA with valuable role players, and a few who could have stardom in their future.
Jazz guard Isaiah Collier received the most votes without making a team at 52 in total, trailing Carrington by just one. Others included Utah’s Kyle Filipowski, Ron Holland, Dalton Knecht, and plenty more.
While the '24 class was better than expected, the 2025 NBA Draft class sees a return to form, with star-level talents like Duke's Cooper Flagg, the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, as well as Baylor's VJ Edgecombe and more.