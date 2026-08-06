NBA Draft: Analyzing Chris Cenac Jr.'s Long-Term Potential Value

Chris Cenac Jr. joined the Houston Cougars as a consensus five-star and a top-10 recruit out of New Orleans in the 2025 high school class, and he picked Houston over programs that would have handed him more responsibility right away, choosing a Kelvin Sampson team that asks its bigs to defend and rebound before anything else.

This decision led to a freshman season in which the 19-year-old started 36 of 37 games, led a 30-win Sweet 16 team at 7.9 rebounds per game and became the first Houston freshman to lead the Cougars on the glass since 2011-12, all while taking the fourth-most shots on the squad. In June's NBA Draft, Boston then took the 6-foot-10 big man with the No. 27 overall pick as President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens valued Cenac Jr.'s size, length and athleticism which the Celtics lacked last season.

Cenac Jr. now joins a Celtics center rotation that doesn't leave much room for minutes. Neemias Queta turned his first full season as a starter into a four-year, $56 million extension as he now looks to develop into an even more valuable two-way starter. Mitchell Robinson also just signed with Boston for three years and $47.4 million after New York's title run, and even though he plays limited minutes, he's arguably the best offensive rebounder in the league and an elite defender who closed the NBA Finals fiercely defending and getting the best of Victor Wembanyama on the glass. Further, Luka Garza gives Coach Joe Mazzulla, who has previously expressed reluctance to extend rookies significant responsibility, a dynamic stretch center option at 43.3% from three to fill in minutes as a high-quality third center.

Cenac Jr. Fits the Exact Formula Boston Wins With

Mazzulla just won 2025-26 NBA Coach of the Year by treating every possession as the margin between Boston and its opponents. The Celtics finished third in total rebounding rate and third-lowest in turnover rate, which let them out-shoot opponents regularly to outscore them, even on nights their shooting percentages sagged.

Cenac Jr. feeds into this possession-focused approach directly, as he's fresh off a freshman campaign in which the Houston Cougar ranked among the Big 12's top 14 in both offensive and defensive rebounding, then averaged 8.0 rebounds across four Summer League games. With Boston continuing to lean into rebounding dominance by signing Robinson, Cenac Jr.'s budding talent on the boards gives him the foundation to step into the highly-valued responsibility of attacking the glass on both sides of the ball.

Cenac Jr.'s rebounding is driven by exceptional ground coverage and powerful, quick leaping off the floor, and these physical traits also allow him to bring the potential rim presence the Celtics have been looking to bolster on its interior. He finishes above the rim as a lob and roll threat, and his length and verticality allow him to contest shots at a greater level than his college block numbers suggest, as he blocked just 18 shots in 37 games at Houston before posting four in his Summer League debut against Toronto. Flashes such as these point to sky-high rim protection potential if he can continue to pair his incredible physical tools with improving timing and a stronger physical base.

Lastly, Boston built years of success with Al Horford as its center, who held up against interior physicality, switched onto guards defensively and spaced the floor from three on offense, which gave the Celtics a versatility cheat code that let them lean all the way into five-out offense while juggling every defensive coverage from dropping to trapping to switching the five onto handlers. While ways away, Cenac Jr. has the same unique foundation for that type of profile. He already rebounds at a high level, moves his feet well enough to guard on the perimeter and brings oodles of rim protection talent. He also converted 33.3% of his three-point attempts on light volume at Houston, knocked down a corner three to force overtime in a Summer League game and handles and drives like a wing in stretches, which turns hard closeouts into downhill advantages.

To bring the versatile two-way impact Boston has valued so highly through previous fives like Horford, Cenac Jr. has to significantly improve his touch from 62.1% at the line, add strength to hold his ground inside and learn to better read NBA actions over the coming years. However, his combination of rebounding, defensive tools, burgeoning shooting, physical gifts, youth and work ethic fits the traits Boston wants and covets, which is why the Celtics valued and selected Cenac Jr. with the No. 27 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.