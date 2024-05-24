NBA Draft Prospects of the Present and Future to Showcase Talent at 17th Annual adidas Eurocamp
One of the most anticipated pre-draft events every year, adidas Eurocamp brings together the best draft-eligible athletes ages 18 to 22 from across the globe. This three-day camp will take place from June 1-3 at Ghirada La Città Dello Sport in Treviso, Italy with a star-studded crop of athletes from around the world looking to showcase their talent.
It's no secret that adidas Eurocamp has a rich history of producing highly talented professional athletes — including 150 former and current NBA and EuroLeague players . When it comes to NBA talent, this event has seen Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Danilo Gallinari (Milwaukee Bucks), Goran Dragić (Retired NBA Player), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jusuf Nurkić (Phoenix Suns), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Bogdan Bogdanović (Atlanta Hawks) among others suit up and take the court at adidas Eurocamp.
Following in the footsteps of these prolific athletes as the next generation of star athletes, the players competing in this year’s event will be broken up into 2 Eurocamp Teams (draft eligible athletes), 2 US Teams, ANGT Select Team, and the new World Team, which is made up of athletes hailing from LATAM, Africa, APAC and emerging markets. The official roster for this season was officially announced earlier this week, with a blend of prospects set to potentially be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft and younger prospects who will be entering future drafts.
Team Next Gen
- Jack Kayil (Germany)
- Savo Drezgic (Serbia)
- Egor Denim (Russia)
- Nikola Bundalo (USA)
- Michael Ruzic (Croatia)
- David Mirkovic (Montenegro)
Team World
- Wei Zhao (China)
- Mohammad Amini (Iran)
- Lucas Giovannetti (Argentina)
- Assane Sankare (Senegal)
- Julius Halaifonua (New Zealand)
Team Eurocamp
- Nikola Djurisic (Serbia)
- Mohamed Diawara (France)
- Martin Kalu (Germany)
- Mouhamed Faye (Senegal)
- Ousmane Ndiaye (Senegal)
- Bogoljub Markovic (Serbia)
- Reynan Dos Santos (Brazil)
- Ruben Dominguez (Spain)
- Michael Caicedo (Spain)
Team USA
- Darryn Peterson (USA)
- Caleb Holt (USA)
- Moustapha Thiam (USA)
- Nate Ament (USA)
- Joson Sanon (USA)
These athletes will be led by a top-notch staff of coaches, including David Vanterpool (Washington Wizards), Jason Terry (Utah Jazz), Dave Joerger (Milwaukee Bucks), Jordan Ott (formerly Los Angeles Lakers), Chris Fleming (Chicago Bulls) and Rico Hines (Philadelphia 76ers). Furthermore, Coaching Director Bill Bayno and Scouting Director Gianluca Pascucci will be leading the charge in running the camp.
A high-profile group of adidas NBA athletes including Nikola Jović (Miami Heat), Austin Rivers (NBA veteran and current ESPN commentator), Vasilije Micić (Charlotte Hornets), and more special guests will also be in Italy showing their support. Additionally, adidas signature athlete James Harden (LA Clippers) will make a special appearance in support of the Harden Vol. 8 "Eurocamp" PE, which is exclusive to this year’s adidas Eurocamp athletes and participants.
As the only official NBA pre-draft camp in Europe, adidas Eurocamp is one of the premier events of every draft cycle. Just last season, Nadir Hifi (France), Tidjane Salaun (France), Mouhamed Faye (Senegal), Johann Gruenloh (Germany), Motiejus Krivas (Lithuania), V. J. Edgecombe and Dwayne Aristode among others were some of the standouts who will one day look to make their way to the NBA.
Who will follow in their footsteps and steal the show in the 17th annual adidas Eurocamp? We'll find out next weekend in Treviso, Italy.