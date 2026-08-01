NBA Draft Review: How AJ Dybantsa Fits the Wizards

On 2026 NBA Draft night, the Washington Wizards called AJ Dybantsa's name first, locking in their future star with the top overall pick.

There were questions about what direction the Wizards would go, though they ended up shoring up talent on the wing in the long-term. With the Las Vegas Summer League now under his belt, Dybantsa is looking ahead to his first-ever NBA season.

Below, we’ll review where Dybantsa’s selection stands a few months removed:

The Pick: No. 1

The Wizards eventually took Dybantsa first overall, likely debating between the BYU superstar, Kansas’ guard Darryn Peterson and Duke’s National Player of the Year in Cameron Boozer.

Washington ultimately went with their guy, a solid decision given that other teams likely would’ve wanted to trade up for Dybantsa’s talents.

The Value:

Dybantsa fits snugly into the halls of the former No. 1 picks, with a huge frame on the wing capable of adding more strength, as well as a singular campaign with BYU that saw him look the part of a future superstar scorer at the NBA level.

The Fit:

Few can fault the Wizards for chancing a pick on Dybantsa, who offers the No. 1 scoring template they’ve desperately required over the last several seasons. Just last season, their leading scorer in points per game was CJ McCollum, who is now an Atlanta Hawk.

From the word go, Dybantsa is immediately the team’s crown jewel and most important developmental project, meaning he’s likely to receive the bulk of the scoring and play-making opportunities, rightfully so. But he’ll also have players such as Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and more to take the scoring pressure off.

Little is known about Anthony Davis’s future with the Wizards, though if he stays on, he and Alex Sarr will create a truly massive trio with Dybansta. All have 7-foot-plus wingspans, and should be able to cover ground and defend in tandem with one another.

The biggest question mark lies in the pairing of former All-Star Trae Young and Dybantsa, both of which need the ball in-hand to be at their best. Previously, the awkward fit warranted little discourse, though Young has now commanded a $212 million contract, and the Wizards outright see Dybantsa as a "guard."

Young is reportedly looking to play more off the ball this season, though it remains to be seen how effective that will be.

Outside of that likely malleable situation, Dybantsa fits the Wizards like a glove, and should be their leading scorer and top talent soon enough.