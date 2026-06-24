AJ Dybantsa Selected with No. 1 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with teams across the league waiting for their chance to infuse teams with new talent. The ’26 class is reportedly one of the deepest in some time, offering three No. 1-level players, in addition to depth throughout.

One such player is AJ Dybantsa, who was taken with first overall pick by the Wizards. He was a scoring superstar with BYU, averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 51% overall. He came in as the top-ranked prospect and odds-on favorite to go No. 1, and ultimately heard his name called first.

Here is Dybantsa’s NBA Draft scouting report, including how he could fit with the Wizards and his long-term projection:

AJ Dybantsa Scouting Report

College: BYU

Class: Freshman

Position: Wing

Height: 6-foot-10

Wingspan: 7-0

Draft age: 19.4

Strengths:

physical tools and athleticism

three-level scoring

scoring versatility

play-making upside

defensive upside

Areas of Improvement

decision-making and shot-selection

handling

Outlook:

Dybantsa should be one of the highest-ceiling scorers in the NBA from the word go. He can score at all three levels, offering premier athleticism on the wing for his size. He has vertical pop, but also a mix of fluidity and coordination rarely seen in players his size that lends itself to shot-making.

He should be able to shoulder the scoring load for any team early in his career while continuing to grow as a 3-point shooter. He's already made strides passing the ball, defending and stretching the floor, and projects to be fine to elite at all three with further development.

Role: Primary scoring option, team defender

Impact: Star, superstar potential

Swing skills: Decision-making, handling

Fit with Wizards:

Notable players: Alex Sarr, Trae Young, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Anthony Davis

Dybantsa’s fit with the similarly ball-dominant Trae Young — freshly inked to a massive deal — isn’t a great one. But he could be a talented enough scorer to simply make any situation work. In the least, the off-ball scoring options like Tre Johnson should work well.

He should be able to get to his spots with the ball in-hand, and will fit well with positional size alongside Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and more.

Ultimately, Young may be able to play the more off-ball role as a shooter and passer alongside Dybantsa. Regardless, the former BYU wing is now the crown jewel of the Wizards' rebuild, and he'll ultimately be the priority from a roster-building perspective moving forward.