NBA Rookie First Impressions: Yaxel Lendeborg Is Already Making a Star Case for the Warriors

The NBA regular season is now just over a week old, meaning most of the league’s newest rookies have made their debuts at the highest level and have gotten a few games under their belts to display the skills they immediately bring to the league. While the small sample of a player’s first few NBA games does little to project his career outlook, it can reveal the initial answers to key questions prospects face in their NBA translation, across role, usage, NBA athleticism, decision-making standards and more.

Since the Golden State Warriors drafted him No. 11 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, Yaxel Lendeborg has made plenty of noise with notable stat lines. Through five games, he is averaging 22.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 59.2 TS%, and his 87 points through his first four games trailed only the great Wilt Chamberlain’s 1959 total among Warriors rookies over that span. This edition of NBA Rookie First Impressions covers what the 6-foot-9 forward's start says about his outlook in Golden State.

Yaxel Lendeborg's Scoring Skill Has Exceeded Expectations

Oct 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) shields the ball from Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the league as a 24-year-old rookie, Lendeborg faced widespread assumptions that he may not be able to bring the same star upside as younger counterparts in the draft. However, through five games, he is already challenging this notion by combining the all-around impact evaluators expected with the scoring responsibility and craft of a seasoned featured option.

Lendeborg’s diverse impact has carried over from Michigan to the Bay Area, as he leads the Warriors in rebounding and serves as their primary point-of-attack defender against rival stars such as Luka Doncic. However, Golden State has also leaned on him as its secondary perimeter creator behind Stephen Curry, granting Lendeborg greater on-ball responsibility than he received even in college, and he has handled it with 22.6 points per game on 16.0 shots, up from 9.7 shots per game at Michigan in 2025-26 and 12.3 at UAB in 2024-25.

This newfound scoring gear Lendeborg has unlocked with the Warriors is vital for both the projection and realization of his star upside, as versatile forwards who defend, rebound and pass often top out as high-end complementary players rather than stars when they cannot consistently create offense off the dribble. This scoring surge has come from Lendeborg imposing his size and low center of gravity on physical drives on a spaced-out floor and finding catch-and-shoot opportunities, while also using patience, pump fakes and changes of speed to make his drives more efficient and potent. This elevated skill shows up most in his 7.0 free throw attempts per game, up from 4.1 at Michigan.

However, Lendeborg will need to improve his ability to handle ball pressure to carry his downhill success against the league’s better perimeter defenders and more aggressive schemes, which he struggled with in a seven-turnover game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That weakness can greatly nullify a player’s impact as a creator in a playoff series. Still, Lendeborg remains early in his basketball development after playing just 11 varsity games in high school, and he has already shown he can add skills quickly, growing from 1.9 three-point attempts per game at UAB in 2024-25 to 4.5 at Michigan in 2025-26 on 37.2 percent shooting, so similar growth as a ball handler can turn his early scoring success into the foundation of a franchise star in Golden State.