The NBA season is still fresh, though the league's newest crop of players are already finding their footing. Here were several notable performances from the league's Monday-night slate:

1. Yaxel Lendeborg — Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft had his best performance of his early career with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. He shot 9-of-19 from the field and finished with a +27 plus/minus in Golden State’s 134–114 win over Denver. He led all rookies in points Monday night.

2. Caleb Wilson — Chicago Bulls

Wilson scored 17 points with five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes against Boston. He had a steal and two blocks in Chicago’s 134–99 loss. The Bulls have gotten off to a rough start, but Wilson has shown the makings of a potential franchise cornerstone.

3. Meleek Thomas — Cleveland Cavaliers

In his first game with legitimate action, Thomas delivered an efficient 16 points, two rebounds and 1 steal. He made 6 of 10 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 three-pointers, in Cleveland’s overtime victory over Minnesota. With the Cavs loaded guard room, Thomas will need to continue to produce to warrant consistent playing time.

4. Darryn Peterson — Utah Jazz

The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while hitting 3-5 three point attempts in the Jazz’s 110–105 defeat. With Lauri Markkennen and Jaren Jackson Jr exiting the game early, Peterson may have to take the mantle to keep the team a float.

5. Cameron Boozer - Memphis Grizzlies

Boozer dropped 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists Memphis 110–105 road win over Utah in just over 30 minutes. He's played a huge role in the Grizzlies surprising 4-0 start to the season. If the Grizzlies continue their winning ways, Boozer should run away as the favorite for rookie of the year.

6. Aday Mara - Oklahoma City Thunder

Without Chet Holmgren, Mara stepped up with 11 points, ten rebounds and two blocks, while also providing a strong defensive presence in the Thunders win against Phoenix. Mara has recently become a consistent fixture in the Thunders deep rotation with a bevy of players on the injury report.

7. Bryce Hopkins - Denver Nuggets

Hopkins had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. If he's is able to break into the Nuggets bleak rotation, he'll be positioned to get his two way deal converted before seasons end.