Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Rookies are Shining Early in the 2026-27 Slate

Here's a look at the top seven rookie outings from the seventh night of the 2026-27 NBA season.
Dj Armstead|
Oct 16, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) prepares to take a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) prepares to take a shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

 The NBA season is still fresh, though the league's newest crop of players are already finding their footing. Here were several notable performances from the league's Monday-night slate:

1. Yaxel Lendeborg — Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft had his best performance of his early career with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. He shot 9-of-19 from the field and finished with a +27 plus/minus in Golden State’s 134–114 win over Denver. He led all rookies in points Monday night. 

2. Caleb Wilson — Chicago Bulls

Wilson scored 17 points with five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes against Boston. He had a steal and two blocks in Chicago’s 134–99 loss. The Bulls have gotten off to a rough start, but Wilson has shown the makings of a potential franchise cornerstone.  

3. Meleek Thomas — Cleveland Cavaliers

In his first game with legitimate action, Thomas delivered  an efficient 16 points, two rebounds and 1 steal. He made 6 of 10 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 three-pointers, in Cleveland’s overtime victory over Minnesota. With the Cavs loaded guard room, Thomas will need to continue to produce to warrant consistent playing time.

4. Darryn Peterson — Utah Jazz

The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while hitting 3-5 three point attempts in the Jazz’s 110–105 defeat. With Lauri Markkennen and Jaren Jackson Jr exiting the game early, Peterson may have to take the mantle to keep the team a float.

5. Cameron Boozer - Memphis Grizzlies

Boozer dropped 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists Memphis 110–105 road win over Utah in just over 30 minutes. He's played a huge role in the Grizzlies surprising 4-0 start to the season. If the Grizzlies continue their winning ways, Boozer should run away as the favorite for rookie of the year.

6. Aday Mara - Oklahoma City Thunder

Without Chet Holmgren, Mara stepped up with 11 points, ten rebounds and two blocks, while also providing a strong defensive presence in the Thunders win against Phoenix. Mara has recently become a consistent fixture in the Thunders deep rotation with a bevy of players on the injury report.

7. Bryce Hopkins - Denver Nuggets

Hopkins had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. If he's is able to break into the Nuggets bleak rotation, he'll be positioned to get his two way deal converted before seasons end.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Dj Armstead
DJ ARMSTEAD

Dj Armstead is a sophomore at the University of Central Oklahoma where he is studying strategic communications. He covers the NBA, G league and NBA Draft for Suave Report. He also has experience working in video and radio.

Share on XFollow DjArmstead2
Home/Newsfeed