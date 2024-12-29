NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Zach Edey Back in Driver's Seat
Not long after the Memphis Grizzlies selected Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick last June, the two-time college basketball National Player Of The Year jumped out as the betting favorite to win the 2024-25 NBA Rookie Of The Year award. Many projected impressive productivity in Memphis’ starting center role, as the 22-year-old brought his 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame to the big leagues.
However, in his early going this season, Edey faced some bumps in the road. The former Purdue boilermaker often found himself out of position defensively and consistently got himself into foul trouble. Due to these growing pains, which were typical for a rookie center, Edey moved to the bench for a number of games before suffering an ankle injury that kept him out twelve games. This downward trend, combined with the surge of Philadelphia 76ers’ standout first-year guard Jared McCain, harmed Edey’s Rookie Of The Year chances.
Still, Edey has learned from his mistakes throughout and came back from injury as an improved player. It hasn’t taken long for the Canadian to earn his starting spot back, and he made the most of it in his monstrous performance against the Toronto Raptors. He scored 21 points by way of both his dominant interior scoring and a conversion from three-point land. The big man also imposed his well on the glass, grabbing nine of his 16 boards on the offensive end. Further, he recorded two blocks without committing a single personal foul, showcasing a stark improvement from his foul troubles early on.
Edey’s vastly improved play not only carries implications for the NBA Rookie Of The Year race, which he once again leads per the odds market after McCain suffered a knee injury but also in the NBA playoff picture. Memphis has emerged as a contender out West due to its depth and unique drive-and-kick approach, and Edey offers a tough challenge to opponents with his physicality and skill as an interior presence.
