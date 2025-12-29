Has Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo Earned a Spot in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Georgia Tech's basketball team has had a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-4, with a game against No. 6 Duke looming on New Year's Eve. Georgia Tech fell to Georgia 92-87 early in the year, and then lost three consecutive contests to DePaul, Drake and Mississippi State before embarking on a four-game win streak.

The most recent victory in that stretch came against Florida A&M, as head coach Damon Stoudamire's team defeated the Rattlers 89-65. In that contest, Yellow Jackets' star Baye Ndongo had an impressive performance, notching 15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc.

This is the latest solid outing in what has been a strong junior season for Ndongo, who has showed off a well-rounded skill set this year. After earning ACC All-Rookie honors as a freshman before being named to the All-Conference third team as a sophomore, Ndongo has taken another step forward in 2025-26.

In nine games this season, the talented forward is averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 60.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range on low volume.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Ndongo has good size to go along with his statisitical output this year, and could garner attention from NBA scouts in the 2026 draft class. While the Georgia Tech standout isn't currently thought of in the same light as other veteran forwards like JT Toppin, Ndongo has a chance to earn more consideration with a strong performance in ACC play.

In league play, the NBA Draft hopeful will compete against Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Mikel Brown Jr. and other top prospects in the upcoming class. If Ndongo continues to perform well against the aforementioned stars, he will significantly boost his draft stock, and could earn a spot in the 2026 class.

Additionally, if Ndongo elects to return to school rather than declare for the 2026 draft, he could continue to improve his game and earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft. While those conversations are a long ways away, there is no doubt that Ndongo should at least be on the radar of NBA scouts after this season.

A good rebounder and defender who also has solid passing ability for a player of his size and stature, Ndongo has the potential to be a solid role player at the next level.

