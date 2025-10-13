NBA Rookies That Could Help Their Teams Breakout
The 2025 NBA Draft class is already performing above expectations in preseason, with players like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and more putting together scorching debuts.
In a matter of weeks, they'll officially kick off their respective regular seasons. While most of the top-drafted rookies ended up in rebuilding or developmental situations, a few rookies have entered the middle-ground of the league, and will be relied on to provide impactful minutes as soon as Year 1.
Below are a few NBA rookies who could be primed to help their teams drastically raise their stock this regular season:
Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors
Forward Collin Murray-Boyles felt an odd addition to the forward-laden Raptors at No. 9, but after a few games with the team, it’s clear he’s going to have a major impact.
He stands at 6-foot-7, will have the tools to immediately thrive on defense, and seems ahead of schedule in the scoring, passing and decision-making departments.
Having added Brandon Ingram via trade and with Eastern Conference being so wide open, it feels like the Raptors will be looking to win games. And where CMB lands within the success spectrum will have a major affect on the team’s record.
Kon Knueppel, Hornets
The Hornets aren’t likely to surge in the East, even with the conference being down. But if anything were to galvanize the team, a connective wing sliding in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller would certainly do so.
Kon Knueppel helped Duke to the Final Four, overachieving every step of the way with shooting, passing and solid defense. A big-bodied wing, he was seen as a perfect pick for the Hornets.
If he can put together a productive season in Charlotte, they may have a chance to finally raise themselves a few spots in the East.
Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
Flagg may seem an easy addition to this list, but no rookie will have more of a direct impact on their team than Flagg.
At 6-foot-9 with a ferocious two-way skillet that’s already been shown sparingly through two preseason games, Flagg joins a talented Mavericks roster. But one in need of some direction.
Flagg scoring often and efficiently while holding up defensively could earn the Mavericks home-court advantage. On the flip-side, if he’s not as NBA ready as he seems, Dallas could float dangerously around Play-In seeding.
If his basketball history is any indication it will be the former, but many are still in wait-and-see mode.