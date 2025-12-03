Pelicans’ Rookies Star in Overtime Loss vs. Timberwolves

The Pelicans’ season is yet again off on the wrong foot. They stand at just 3-19 after offloading their unprotected 2026 pick, and Zion Williamson is set to miss even more time.

This time around, though, there’s a silver lining in the form of the team’s two rookies.

The team’s 2025 draft was overshadowed by the aforementioned trade, but Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen should’ve been looked at as a solid lottery haul. Fears was one of the top point guards in the nation as one of the youngest players, and Queen showed immense skill for his size and position.

Now, both are quickly finding their footing in the NBA.

The most recent example of this would be the team’s overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Both Fears and Queen starred in the 149-142 finish, taking one of the West’s better teams down to the wire.

Fears, who’s scoring over 15 points per game on the season, continued his hot-streak in putting the ball through the hoop. He scored 21 points in total on efficient 7-for-13 shooting, adding five assists, three rebounds and a steal and block apiece.

Queen added the very same 21 points, though he shot 8-for-15 overall. He too stuffed the stat sheet, adding eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. The big man ultimately finished with a team-low -17 plus-minus — signaling some needed improvement on the defensive end — though he still stood out across his 39 minutes.

Superstar Anthony Edwards’ 44 points were ultimately too much for New Orleans to leave with a win, but the New Orleans’ organization and its fans can certainly take solace in their newbies performances.

Jeremiah Fears & Derik Queen



21-3-5, 7/13 FG; 21-8-6, 8/15 FG pic.twitter.com/r2jAD1WXpC — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 3, 2025

Fears has shown immense craft in handling the ball this season, using his speed, change of pace and more to find his shots at all three levels. He'll need to continue developing his strength and defense, though he's obviously well ahead of schedule on several fronts.

Queen didn't get much shine before the Pelicans' coaching change, though he's now climbed above 12 points per game on the season, showing off the skill-based scoring and passing that shone through in his lone season at Maryland.

There's little chance that New Orleans makes visible improvements as early as this season, meaning its 2026 pick could net Atlanta a top-five selection. Though at this point, they're more focused on internal development than anything.

The Pelicans will again take on Minnesota on Thursday, hoping to earn their fourth win on the season.