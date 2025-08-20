Predicting Rookie Leaders in Each Major Statistical Category
The 2025 NBA Draft class produced talent from top to bottom, with tantalizing prospects landing in new homes in the association. Some of these rookies will kick off their first seasons on fire, and standout amongst their peers.
It's important to note that immediate production doesn't always guarantee long term success, but that's not the prediction here. When it comes to points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game, here's which rookie will lead each category.
Points per game: Cooper Flagg
After ending the Luka Doncic era with a shocking overnight trade in February, the Mavericks were left without the former face of the franchise, with hopes of gunning for an immediate championship. Veteran superstars Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving were paired together, but both dealt with injury concerns for the latter half of the season.
Irving's torn ACL will likely have him sidelined for the majority of the 2025-2026 season, leaving a 24.7 point per game abscense to be filled. Luckily for Dallas, the organization landed Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, who'll now replace Doncic as the future –– and the now.
Flagg led Duke with 19.2 points per game last season, and will likely be relied on as a top creator alongside Davis and D'Angelo Russell in his rookie campaign. He's proven capable of being a top scoring option all his life, and he'll have opportunity to do again next season.
Honorable mentions: Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey
Rebounds per game: Cooper Flagg
Only one center –– Khaman Maluach –– was taken in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft. Maluach isn't an elite rebounder in his own right, and will be competing with Nick Richards and Mark Williams for minutes in the Suns' center rotation. Other bigs like Thomas Sorber, Joan Beringer and Derik Queen will be playing behind veteran centers.
With the sheer workload that Flagg will be given as a presumed starter, he'll simply have more playing time than his rookie peers. Even so, Flagg is still a strong rebounder at 6-foot-9, he averaged 7.5 rebounds per game with Duke and could creep close to that number next season.
Yes, rebounds won't come easy playing alongside Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, but it's easy to see the path where Flagg could carve out 5-to-6 per game for himself.
Honorable mentions: Derik Queen, Ace Bailey
Assists per game: Egor Demin
Demin was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 8 pick, and presumably given the keys to be the next lead guard of the franchise. He averaged 5.5 assists per game in his freshman season at BYU, and has the tools to become a jumbo point guard standing at 6-foot-8.
In Summer League, the Nets did experiment with Demin playing a slightly more off-ball role at times, with fellow rookie Nolan Traore leading the offense. There's a chance that those two, along with Ben Saraf, could eat into each others statistical output, but Demin likely still leads the pack in usage.
If the Nets run a fast-paced offense with shooters like Michael Porter Jr. and potentially Cam Thomas running the break, Demin could thrive and lead all rookies in assists per game.
Honorable mentions: Kasparas Jakucionis, Dylan Harper
Steals per game: VJ Edgecombe
The Philadelphia 76ers selected Edgecombe wth the No. 3 overall pick, and will use the incoming rookie heavily as they aim to get back in the playoff picture. Edgecombe is immediately one of the team's top perimeter defenders, and could play heavy minutes due to it.
In his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe averaged 2.1 steals per game –– excelling in creating big defensive plays. As he adjusts to the NBA's offense, he probably won't reach the same mark, but could still easily lead his team –– and rookies –– in steals.
Given his freakish athleticism, it's hard to imagine a world in which Edgecombe doesn't translate as a defensive playmaker.
Honorable mentions: Carter Bryant, Cooper Flagg
Blocks per game: Khaman Maluach
While Maluach may not be an elite rebounder, he's certainly an elite shot-blocker. He averaged 1.3 blocks per game with Duke last season, and could hit that mark again as a potential anchor for the Suns' defense. At some point or another during the season, he could land in a starting role –– upping his minutes.
Among the top shot-blockers of the draft class, Maluach's path to a starting job is the clearest. His ability to move in space, run the floor and jump with the best make him a perfect NBA rim protector. He'll have competition from his teammates' Richards and Williams, but Maluach is ready for the challenge.
Honorable mentions: Joan Beringer, Ryan Kalkbrenner