Ranking the Top-10 Rookies to Watch at Summer League Today

The Las Vegas Summer League has officially tipped off, featuring a blue-chip matchup in AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson, the debut of a top-five pick in Keaton Wagler, and plenty more rookies showing off in the desert.

Day 2 features much of the same, with plenty of players either making their debuts or looking to continue their success.

Below, we’ll rank the top rookies to watch on Day 2 of Summer League:

1. Caleb Wilson, Bulls

Wilson is the only player in the top-12 yet to make his NBA Summer League debut, with the Bulls playing their first game against the Grizzlies tonight.

While No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer was taken one spot higher, the mystery box is still in effect for Wilson, who is among the more competitive players in the bunch, at least outwardly.

Chicago is on the look for SLAP — size, length, athleticism and physicality — and Wilson will be looking to show all of it in a matchup with Boozer. The two face off at 5 p.m. PT.

2. Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies

Boozer’s played a handful of games at Salt Lake City Summer League, seeing his usual productivity in each game. Still, Vegas will be the highest-profile yet, and he’ll be doing so against Wilson.

In SLC, the Grizzlies rarely played through Boozer, likely the top passing big in the class, if not the best passer in general. The team largely went through Javon Small and Cedric Coward on offense, leaving Boozer to fit in where he could.

In Vegas, the team could play through the No. 3 pick, making him even more dangerous.

3. Mikel Brown Jr.

The league’s No. 6 pick made his return to the court days ago, and will now look to continue to trend upward following a back injury at Louisville. Brooklyn officially has their franchise player to pair with Egor Demin, who's looked much too good for Summer League.

In limited time, Brown has already put together a small highlight reel of passes, and he’ll only need to see shots through now to impact the game. He has the requisite size, athleticism, skill and more to thrive in the NBA, and should adapt quickly to the professional level.

The Nets will take on the Knicks at 3 p.m. PT.

4. Nate Ament, Bucks

5. Allen Graves, Raptors

6. Brayden Burries, Bucks

7. Aday Mara, Thunder

8. Chris Cenac, Celtics

9. Bennett Stirtz, OKC Thunder

10. Bruce Thornton, Rockets