Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer Top Best NBA Draft Picks to Watch Today

The 2026 Summer League tipped off on Friday, with a few stellar performances from first-round selections.

Saturday's slate is even better, featuring four matchups spread across Salt Lake City and the California Classic, plenty of which have top-five picks.

Below are some of the top rookies to watch in today’s Summer League action:

Darryn Peterson, Jazz

Selected with the second overall pick just after AJ Dybantsa, many are excited for Darryn Peterson’s NBA ascension.

The combo guard saw a weird, injury-laden season with Kansas, but seems to have put his injuries woes behind him as he steps into the spotlight for Utah.

Even more, he fits the Jazz’s system like a glove, offering off-ball shooting, defense and a hint of on-ball work.

Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies

Selected at third, Memphis forward Cameron Boozer is sure to have a chip on his shoulder, and that could be seen as early as the team’s Summer League debut against the OKC Thunder.

Boozer was only the most statistically dominant 18-year-old of all-time, leading Duke to a heart-breaking Elite Eight loss in the process. From a frame and strength standpoint, few players will be ready to compete in the NBA than him.

He’ll face steep competition from the word go, facing off against 7-foot-3 Aday Mara and OKC in his first game.

Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, Bucks

Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the Bucks were able to leave with two lottery picks in Brayden Burries at No. 10 and Nate Ament at No. 13.

Burries, with a great blend of strength and speed, should be ready to hit the ground running at the professional level. With a slighter frame, Ament may need a little more time to cook, though he’s talented enough to thrive early.

The Bucks will face off against the Warriors, with lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg having scored 19 points on 100% shooting Friday.

Mikel Brown Jr., Nets

The top Nets' pick in decades, Mikel Brown Jr.'s debut comes with the excitement of him making his essential return from a back injury.

Brown played in just 21 games in his lone season at Louisville, but was still able to showcase his potential with on and off-ball scoring, passing and play-making, and plenty more.

He's now the crown jewel of the Nets' quick rebuild, sliding in alongside Egor Demin as a player that can play a few different positions. Brooklyn is set to face off against Sacramento and Darius Acuff Jr. Saturday.