Raptors’ Collin Murray-Boyles Could Have Chance at All-Rookie Team
The Toronto Raptors offer one of the more unique rosters in the NBA next season, owning a swath of veterans but also young players still early in their development.
The team is highlighted by a crop of forwards, such as former All-Stars Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, as well as RJ Barrett, Jonathan Mogbo, and the team’s newest addition in Collin Murray-Boyles.
Selected at No. 9 overall, CMB seems to have an uphill battle ahead of him in putting together a strong rookie season. But his chances of landing an All-Rookie bid — the Raptors first since Barnes in 2022 — could be better than many think.
Firstly, the former Gamecock could be in line for more opportunity than initially expected. Especially given just how versatile a player he is.
At 6-foot-7, he has a throwback interior game with a modern flare, offering unique strength and movement skill for his size, with some of the best defense in the class. He can score at close-range with touch, handle the ball in moderation, pass and play-make, as well as stifle opposing offense.
While the Raptors certainly have players ahead of him on the depth chart, it will be hard to keep such a moldable and malleable player off the floor.
With such a versatile game, Murray-Boyles is sure to offer the Raptors positive play if he can find the court. But the stats will need to follow for him to earn accolades such as an All-Rookie selection.
The Raptors were bottom-10 in points per game as a team last season, and while Ingram is sure to help with that next year, there should still be plenty of scoring opportunity available to CMB. His package might not lend itself to high offensive output, but his strength and uniqueness could land him somewhere around eight to 10 points per game with plenty of opportunity.
Defensively is where Murray-Boyles is sure to make his mark, though that might not appear in the form of steals and blocks, but rather stingy singular and team defense. If he can back up his defensive play with actual stocks, that would certainly help an All-Rookie case.
Murray-Boyles is sure to have competition for the All-Rookie spots — the 2025 NBA Draft class has numerous talented players, many of which landed in favorable spots. But he should have an outside chance with a solid debut season in Toronto.