Reviewing the Top NBA Rookies Thus Far
While we're only half a season in, the 2025 NBA rookie class is beginning to take shape -- with certain players starting to cement themselves as impactful NBA players early.
Below we take a look at the top three rookies so far this season, ordered by last name:
VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game for the current sixth-seed Sixers. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 42.6% from the field, 36.9% from three, and 76.9% from the line while recording a 5.1 offensive rebound percentage, 16.8 assist percentage, and a 3.4 stock percentage. Edgecombe is also first in the NBA in loose balls recovered, with 54 total. Edgecombe turns 21 years old in July.
Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
Flagg has been consistently impactful this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 29% from three, and 80.1% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-9 wing's most recent performance was his best of the season, scoring 49 points to go along with ten rebounds, three assists, and a block. Flagg turned 19 years old this past December.
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Knueppel has an opportunity to be the first rookie in NBA history to have a 50/40/90 season, as he's averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 stocks in 31.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.6% from the field, 42.9% from three, and 90% from the line. He's helped the Hornets play well as of late, winning six straight and now the 11th seed in the East.
An interesting stat to note is that Hornets lineups featuring all three of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller have an incredible offensive rating of 133.5 -- meaning they're scoring nearly 1.34 points per possession when on the floor together. For context, the Denver Nuggets have the best offensive rating in the NBA currently with an 121 rating. Knueppel turns 21 years old in August.
Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.Follow JMonacoScouting