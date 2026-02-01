Reviewing the Top NBA Rookies Thus Far

While we're only half a season in, the 2025 NBA rookie class is beginning to take shape -- with certain players starting to cement themselves as impactful NBA players early.

Below we take a look at the top three rookies so far this season, ordered by last name:

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Jan 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) reacts to guard Jared McCain (20) three pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game for the current sixth-seed Sixers. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting 42.6% from the field, 36.9% from three, and 76.9% from the line while recording a 5.1 offensive rebound percentage, 16.8 assist percentage, and a 3.4 stock percentage. Edgecombe is also first in the NBA in loose balls recovered, with 54 total. Edgecombe turns 21 years old in July.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flagg has been consistently impactful this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 29% from three, and 80.1% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-9 wing's most recent performance was his best of the season, scoring 49 points to go along with ten rebounds, three assists, and a block. Flagg turned 19 years old this past December.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Jan 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) during second half action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Knueppel has an opportunity to be the first rookie in NBA history to have a 50/40/90 season, as he's averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 stocks in 31.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.6% from the field, 42.9% from three, and 90% from the line. He's helped the Hornets play well as of late, winning six straight and now the 11th seed in the East.

An interesting stat to note is that Hornets lineups featuring all three of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller have an incredible offensive rating of 133.5 -- meaning they're scoring nearly 1.34 points per possession when on the floor together. For context, the Denver Nuggets have the best offensive rating in the NBA currently with an 121 rating. Knueppel turns 21 years old in August.