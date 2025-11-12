Rookie Ace Bailey Impresses in Second Start as Jazz Rout Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the fastest teams in the NBA over the last few seasons, but for the Jazz, it didn't matter. They took full advantage of a team suffering injuries with just one win, as Utah took down the Pacers last night, 152-128.

It was a historic night for the Jazz, who recorded their fourth-ever 150-point game. It beats out the Cleveland Cavaliers (148 points on Nov. 7) as the most points by a team in a season thus far, which is extremely promising from a rebuilding organization.

What's even more impressive is the production from Utah's lottery pick, Ace Bailey. The No. 5 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft got his second start of the season against Indiana and didn't disappoint, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds and an assist while shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-8 from three.

It didn't take too long for Bailey to get it going, as he recorded 17 of his 20 points in the first half. He was scoring off the catch and dribble, knocking down shots from everywhere. The former Rutgers star used his height to not only hit jumpers over defenders like Pascal Siakam, but his athleticism to cut to the basket and rise up for dunks.

Ace Bailey is BALLING vs. Indiana tonight 📈



20 points (17 in 1H)

7-12 shooting

4 triples

1 buzzer-beater



He set a new season-high for scoring... in the first half! pic.twitter.com/VN9E4XsEAQ — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2025

Defensively, it wasn't a great night for Utah as it gave up 128 points on 46.5% shooting from the Pacers. However, the offense outweighed that, as the Jazz put up 55-45-89 shooting splits. Bailey was one of three players with 20 or more points, and one of eight players in double figures.

Coming into the draft, there was some drama with Bailey and his then-agent in terms of trying to pick which teams he should play on over letting the chips fall where they may. However, he has had increasing opportunities in Utah, averaging 26 minutes over his last three games.

He has certainly taken advantage, as across those three contests, he's putting up 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. The 6-foot-9 wing has the frame and skill set to be a two-way superstar, being compared to players such as Paul George and Kevin Durant.

The seven-foot wingspan certainly helps on both sides of the ball, as well as his explosiveness for his height. The Jazz have multiple players they're trying to develop for the future, and if the core can come to fruition, the future is bright in Salt Lake City.