Rookie Adou Thiero Still Awaiting Lakers’ Debut
At the 2025 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers gave up multiple selections to move up to nab Adou Thiero at No. 36.
In doing so, they not only solidified their faith in his future fit with the roster, but also added a bit more buzz to his debut than your typical second-rounder.
Months later though, Thiero still hasn’t officially donned the purple and gold. And he isn’t set to in the Lakers’ first bout of the preseason on Friday. Thiero — along with LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Maxi Kleber — will sit in the team’s bout with the Suns as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. As of a few days ago, he hadn’t been cleared to fully practice with Los Angeles, missing Tuesdays.
Thiero’s knee injury has essentially held him out of play since the pre-draft process, when he had surgery. He missed the Lakers’ entire Summer League slate, a place he likely could've used the developmental reps.
The good news is that Lakers fans have reason to anticipate Thiero's NBA debut.
A big-bodied, 6-foot-8 wing, he’s an essential perfect fit next to Luka Doncic, offering a unique athletic combination of length, physicality, speed, power and verticality. He parlayed that into plenty of success at the college level in his third season, scoring 15.1 points, grabbing 5.8 rebounds and nabbing 1.6 steals per game with Arkansas.
He has immensely high upside with a downhill attack and defensive versatility. He should score in the open floor with ease, and could offer impact as a cutter and dunker-spot threat in the half court.
If Thiero can find any semblance of a jumpshot alongside Doncic and co., he’ll frequent the rotation.
Even with some of the best athleticism in the '25 draft class, it isn't a given Thiero can earn playing time as an NBA frosh. He's still fairly raw, and will need to develop in a variety of areas such as shooting, decision-making, shot-selection, defensive refinement and more.
Still, the vision is there for a longterm pairing between Thiero and the Lakers.
For now, it seems Lakers fans will have to continue waiting. Thiero's already been ruled out of Friday's contest, and without consistent, full-go practices, it would seem he isn't trending toward facing the Warriors on Sunday, Oct. 5 either.
Los Angeles takes on Phoenix at 9 p.m. CT tonight in Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.