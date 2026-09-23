Rookie Kingston Flemings Discusses Call of Duty Video Game Collaboration

After being picked No. 8 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, Atlanta Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings has already started to grow his brand off the basketball court.

Make no mistake, the former five-star prospect and Houston Cougars' standout has high expectations for himself on the hardwood too, but was presented with an opportunity to help promote one of his off-court passions.

Flemings is collaborating with the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 video game, which is set to release on Oct. 23, three days after the tip off of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The rookie guard's collaboration with the popular video game franchise follows other NBA players like Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant who have all worked with Call of Duty in the past.

Flemings, like many NBA players, has been a fan of the franchise for years, citing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 as his introduction into the series and his favorite Call of Duty game.

"I've been playing college for a while," Flemings said. "Probably since I was eight. I think I looked up when Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 came out, which was 2015, I think. So I've been playing for a while. I mean, I play with my friends, everything like that, and I've always loved playing it. So when (a crossover was) brought up, I definitely wanted to really get to it."

An avid Call of Duty player, Flemings noted that he and his Cougars' teammates often competed against one another in the game. Flemings also stated that Joseph Tugler, a potential 2027 NBA Draft prospect, was among the best players on Houston's roster.

Now in the NBA, Flemings has kept the tradition going, playing Call of Duty alongside new teammates like Keshon Gilbert.

Flemings earned a spot in the top 10 of the 2026 NBA Draft class after averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Cougars.

Flemings has the chance to make an impact early in his career on a team that reached the postseason in 2025-26. The Hawks have a solid roster with multiple talented pieces, but lacked depth at the guard position and needed more ball handling in the postseason.

Even as a rookie, Flemings should fill that role for Atlanta, giving the team a young piece that could develop into a key piece of the team's backcourt.

Flemings has already started working with his new teammates ahead of training camp starting later this month, and should be ready to hit the ground running in his debut season.

"I'm working out the Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum, so learning from them," Flemings said. "Just different parts of the game, parts I don't even look at. It helps a lot. I mean, having guys on the team that are accomplished players and have had some years in the league is great."