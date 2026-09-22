2026 Second-Round Pick Jaden Bradley Earns Four-Year Contract

The Toronto Raptors have been in the headlines recently.

After finally completing a trade for Kawhi Leonard following the conclusion of an NBA investigation into Leonard and the LA Clippers, the Raptors inked the superstar forward to a two-year extension.

Toronto fell at the hands of the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2026 playoffs, but has a chance to be among the Eastern Conference's best teams this season with a new-look roster.

Leonard and Scottie Barnes form a talented duo and are flanked by a solid roster with multiple young role players, including one of the Raptors' 2026 NBA Draft picks.

According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Toronto signed second-round pick Jaden Bradley to a four-year deal worth $9.3 million.

The Toronto Raptors converted rookie two-way guard Jaden Bradley to a 4-year, $9.3 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. This first year of the deal is guaranteed. Bradley was the 50th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft out of Arizona, where he was the Big 12 Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/2FV8dB6S7J — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 21, 2026

Bradley was selected with the No. 50 pick in the 2026 class by Toronto after earning Big 12 Player of the Year at Arizona.

A former five-star recruit, the Raptors' rookie averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range on 1.7 attempts per game as a senior in 2025-26.

Bradley appeared in 149 games and made 98 starts throughout his his college career and should provide an experienced guard option for Toronto. The Raptors opened a roster spot by sending Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick to LA in return for Leonard, and converted Bradley, who was previously on a two-way deal.

Following a strong senior season with the Wildcats, Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 32.3% from the field and 60% from the free throw line across five games at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Even after earning a four-year deal, Bradley may not get much time on the court as a rookie, but could develop into a solid bench piece in the coming seasons. In 2026-27, Toronto will have to compete with Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and 2025 second-round pick Alijah Martin for time on the court.

A strong showing in the preseason, which starts in early October, could help Bradley earn a spot amongst the aforementioned guards in the Raptors rotation, but it will be difficult for the second-round pick to usurp Quickley, Walter, Shead or Martin and carve out a consistent role.

Still, Bradley has the potential to add another talented young guard to Toronto's backcourt rotation and could be a steal in the draft if he develops into a solid contributor.