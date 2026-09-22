2026 Second-Round Pick Jaden Bradley Earns Four-Year Contract
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The Toronto Raptors have been in the headlines recently.
After finally completing a trade for Kawhi Leonard following the conclusion of an NBA investigation into Leonard and the LA Clippers, the Raptors inked the superstar forward to a two-year extension.
Toronto fell at the hands of the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2026 playoffs, but has a chance to be among the Eastern Conference's best teams this season with a new-look roster.
Leonard and Scottie Barnes form a talented duo and are flanked by a solid roster with multiple young role players, including one of the Raptors' 2026 NBA Draft picks.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Toronto signed second-round pick Jaden Bradley to a four-year deal worth $9.3 million.
Bradley was selected with the No. 50 pick in the 2026 class by Toronto after earning Big 12 Player of the Year at Arizona.
A former five-star recruit, the Raptors' rookie averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range on 1.7 attempts per game as a senior in 2025-26.
Bradley appeared in 149 games and made 98 starts throughout his his college career and should provide an experienced guard option for Toronto. The Raptors opened a roster spot by sending Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick to LA in return for Leonard, and converted Bradley, who was previously on a two-way deal.
Following a strong senior season with the Wildcats, Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 32.3% from the field and 60% from the free throw line across five games at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Even after earning a four-year deal, Bradley may not get much time on the court as a rookie, but could develop into a solid bench piece in the coming seasons. In 2026-27, Toronto will have to compete with Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and 2025 second-round pick Alijah Martin for time on the court.
A strong showing in the preseason, which starts in early October, could help Bradley earn a spot amongst the aforementioned guards in the Raptors rotation, but it will be difficult for the second-round pick to usurp Quickley, Walter, Shead or Martin and carve out a consistent role.
Still, Bradley has the potential to add another talented young guard to Toronto's backcourt rotation and could be a steal in the draft if he develops into a solid contributor.
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.