NBA Mock Draft: Predicting the 2027 Draft's First Round

The 2026-27 college basketball season is inbound, with the newest crop of potential NBA Draft picks set to make their debuts or returns in a matter of months.

The 2027 class won't be as heralded as each of the last two NBA Draft classes, though it's still chock full of talent. And the new lottery odds are set to shake up the order more than ever before.

Below, we'll try our hand at a way-too-early mock for the 2027 NBA Draft class:

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyran Stokes, Kansas

With a six-spot jump, the New Orleans Pelicans officially claim the No. 1 pick in this 2027 mock draft, showcasing which range of teams are likely to have the best odds, with all three of the league’s projected worst teams in Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Sacramento falling.

Here, the Pelicans grab incoming Kansas wing Tyran Stokes, the projected No. 1 pick for plenty.

Plenty of experts aren’t yet certain that the ’27 class even has a No. 1-level guy, and there’s also plenty of questions surrounding Stokes. Still, with his combination of size at 6-7, high-flying athleticism, pro-ready strength and more, his case feels a bit more bulletproof for No. 1 than others.

The 2027 class feels chock full of role players presently, but doesn’t seem to offer massive star upside across the board. Making Stokes pretty appealing as a handling wing that could become just that if developed correctly.

The Pelicans need all the young talent they can get, and Stokes slots in nicely between recently-selected young prospects Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen.

2. Dallas Mavericks: Stefan Joksimovic, Baskonia

If you’re not in the ‘Stokes No. 1 camp,’ you likely lean toward jumbo Baskonia guard Stefan Joksimovic, which is a fair assessment given how the NBA has trended in recent years. In this mock, Dallas jumps six spots and nabs him at No. 2.

Joksimovic is one of the top international players in the world right now, having seen a blisteringly hot FIBA U18 EuroBasket, showing off his guard skills at 6-foot-7.

Joksimovic will need to showcase a lot of improvement with Baskonia, and full stop just need to put together a really great season to beat out his ’27 counterparts, but it’s certainly possible given his skillset. He can handle, pass, shoot, shot-make and play-make, again all things that the class as a whole is a bit devoid of near the top.

Dallas drafted this archetype months ago in nabbing Sergio de Larrea, and gets another high-profile big guard here to pair with Cooper Flagg longterm.

3. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

The Nets tried their best to get their future draft selections back ahead of a mini-rebuild, but ultimately couldn’t nab the ’27 swap back from Houston. And it’s now one of the most coveted assets in the Rockets’ arsenal. Here, they’ll take incoming Arkansas five-star Jordan Smith Jr. with what would be their fifth top-five pick in seven years.

Smith’s an extremely unique player, likely turning some off with a combo guard play-style at just 6-foot-2. But he has the wingspan at 6-foot-9, skill and motor to dispel any notion he’ll be too small to impact games in the league.

Smith can handle the ball and pressure the rim, pull-up in the mid-range or from three, and plays his tail off on defense. He’s not a true point guard or pure shooting guard, but he can do so many different things on the court, he’ll undoubtedly be one of college basketball’s most impactful players this season.

The Rockets still have plenty of time shored up in the frontcourt, as well as wings and forwards, and could stand to add as much talent to their guard room as possible. Even if Smith doesn’t project as a stereotypical lead guard.

4. Washington Wizards: Caleb Holt, Arizona

The Wizards are sitting in the perfect spot. Fresh off nabbing the No. 1 pick, they’ll be better with the additions of AJ Dybantsa and Anthony Davis, developing a huge cast of young players in the process. They aren’t likely to explode up the Eastern Conference standings, but could place themselves in the top draft odds range quite easily.

Here they grab the fourth overall pick, nabbing Arizona wing Caleb Holt.

Holt jumps off the page quickly. He’s sturdily built at 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, with a plus wingspan and nice athletic tools. He can impact both ends, slashing and shot-making on offense while racking up steals and blocks on defense. He may not project to add NBA star power, but few won’t project him as an easily pluggable role player at the pro-level.

Holt would be a perfect add for the Wizards at this stage, offering a two-way wing who won’t dominate on-ball reps but can impact the game.

5. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Bruce Branch III, BYU

The still-contending Thunder will cash in on the last of their Clippers assets, an unprotected ’27 swap that could net them a top-five pick this draft. This is where things get much more difficult, though we’ve gone with BYU wing Bruce Branch fifth overall.

At 6-foot-7, Branch has all the makings of a player who could wow in the draft space, but will really need to cement a solid one-and-done season to do so. He’s a shooting and shot-making wing who should be able to score at all three levels while showcasing some guard skills and defensive talent.

Branch’s upside will be in just how much on-ball work he’s able to showcase with BYU this season. If he’s largely relegated to shooting threes off the ball, he might not look as enticing. If he can take up Dybantsa’s mantel and actually handle the ball, drive and play-make, teams will be more interested.

The Thunder could be one team interested in a high-upside wing, especially with all the time in the world to develop in the back-end of its rotation.

6. Memphis Grizzlies: Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, Nanterre

Selecting sixth are the Memphis Grizzlies, who have built a pretty unique roster centered around Cam Boozer, Cedric Coward and Zach Edey. It feels like one that could be more scrappy than anticipated, but wouldn’t be shocking if it needed more time to bake, either.

With their top pick they’ll grab Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, one of the top international prospects available.

Yimga-Mououri’s massively interesting as an NBA project that could add tons of value down the line. He has a great frame for a wing at 6-foot-8, good athleticism, and has already been productive at just 17 in a pro league. Even better, his 3-point shot has developed and is on an upward trend, which can snowball into rapid development everywhere else.

The Grizzlies feel like a snug fit for Yimga-Moukouri. He wouldn’t be beholden to adding any one skill, instead just fitting in and succeeding however he can among other still-growing talents.

He checks plenty of Grizzlies boxes in terms of size, skill, motor and productivity.

7. Chicago Bulls: Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

At No. 7 are the Chicago Bulls, still tasked with building back to a competitive level with decision-maker Bryson Graham leading the charge, and they’re off to a solid start with Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson.

Here they’ll get Arizona center Motiejus Krivas with the seventh overall pick, locking in what could be a starting-level center for the long haul.

Each draft season we see 7-foot centers with shot-blocking ability and skill get drafted highly due to unteachable size and general production: Dereck Lively, Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey, Kahaman Maluach, Aday Mara.

At 7-foot-2 with rim protection, rebounding, play-finishing, solid movement in space and even the potential for shooting down the line, Krivas fits into that mold and could see his stock blossom with even minimal improvement with Arizona. For me, he’ll tentatively enter as my top-ranked returnee.

The Bulls have a pass-first, play-making lead guard in Josh Giddey, and could fill out their roster with the desired SLAP (size, length, athleticism and physicality) with Buzelis, Wilson and Krivas.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Bucks): Anthony Thompson, Ohio State

After a few years of picking near the top and now having loaded up on some real talent, the Hawks now pick in the 2027 draft via the Bucks, one of the most coveted assets in the league. They’ll grab incoming Ohio State five-star Anthony Thompson.

Thompson is a 6-foot-8 forward with great size, length and scoring ability. He will quickly make himself known as an offensive threat with the Buckeye reigns, having averaged 24.0 points per game in his senior season at all three levels.

Thompson will be coveted for his scoring ability, but could really push himself into the upper echelon of the ’27 class — potentially even the top-three — if he can prove he can do more than just score.

With Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Kingston Flemings and more, the Hawks have built out some really great defense, and could stand to use some more fire-power.

9. Orlando Magic: Braylon Mullins, UConn

Picking ninth overall after a five-spot jump is the Orlando Magic, still sort’ve sitting on the fence between real contention and the middle of the NBA. Here they’ll grab UConn sharpshooter Braylon Mullins, the top returning player in the class for many.

Some value Mullins as a potential top-five selection, given his size, smarts and perimeter production as coveted skills in a seemingly weaker class.

Mullins will need to really improve to ship him as one of the top talents in this class, hitting more threes and creating more while bulking up — but it will be possible as a focal point with the Huskies.

It feels like the fourth-straight draft cycle the Orlando Magic should prioritize 3-point shooting. But something’s got to give — they finished bottom three in percentage last regular season, and still have obvious heavy-hitters atop their roster.

10. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Thomas Haugh, Florida

Another team with no real business drafting highly but doing so due to great decision-making is the Spurs, fresh off a Finals appearance with room to grow. Here they’ll grab Thomas Haugh at No. 10, grabbing another bonafide contributor to pair with Wemby.

Haugh likely could’ve been a mid-first pick in 2026, but opted to return for a final season with Florida. He’s a lengthy forward who can imprint on every facet of the game, and saw a huge production boost in Year 3 that will be tough to follow up.

Even without a ton of development, Haugh offers a player who has great size and athleticism, offers energy and toughness, scoring without the ball and plenty of defensive impact. In a class with question marks, he offers some consistency contending teams will take notice of.

With the Spurs, Haugh could blend in as a productive forward in a variety of lineups.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Amari Allen, Alabama

Alabama’s Amari Allen was another player who could’ve been drafted last season but returned, and the Hornets will grab him in the back half of the lottery here.

Allen was really productive as a freshman next to Labaron Philon, putting himself on draft radar’s with 11.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At 6-foot-6, he offers a wing that can score in a variety of ways, rebound well positionally, and offers connective passing.

Allen feels like a player that will either do a ton for his stock in succeeding more on the ball in Year 2 with the Tide, or will somewhat fizzle without showing a lot of improvement. We’ve opted for the former here with him becoming a lottery talent.

The Hornets are smartly building a new core centered around versatile offensive pieces that can do lots of different things, and Allen would fit into that with improvement to his game.

12. Sacramento Kings: Cameron Williams, Duke

In this mock draft simulation, the Kings fall a total of 11 spots, nabbing only the twelfth pick for being one of the worst teams in the association. In doing so, they’ll swing for the fences with a pick on Duke forward Cameron Williams.

A five-star forward, Williams will be hard-pressed to make up for Cameron Boozer’s production at Duke. He stands at 6-foot-11 and has the prototypical size and athleticism for the NBA, as well as elite flashes of play-finishing, shooting touch and defensive impact.

There’s skepticism Williams will hit his high-end outcome in Year 1 with Duke, but there’s no question he’ll be the next in a long line of top-ranked five-stars to draw eyes simply due to his potential.

Should a team like the Kings fall, they would likely bank on a prospect like Williams, hoping they can return top-five or better value all the way in the back of the lottery.

13. Golden State Warriors: Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

At No. 13 are the Golden State Warriors, fresh off the Yaxel Lendeborg selection and likely hoping to grab yet another value pick to continue pressing forward with Stephen Curry.

Kentucky big Malachi Moreno feels like another pretty safe bet as a player who will A) simply be a talented and productive collegiate big man B) one who could improve a ton in Year 2 and C) could provide tons of value to an NBA team at virtually any pick.

Moreno has size at 7-foot, can protect the rim and defend, play-finish, and even has better passing and play-making than most his size.

Between Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, the Warriors don’t have a lot of contingency plans for their frontcourt, and could really stand to add a true five to the roster.

14. Memphis Grizzlies (via Lakers): Dame Sarr, Duke

The Grizzlies pick again at No. 14, this time via the new-look Lakers.

Here, they’ll nab our second Duke prospect in Dame Sarr, a player who could see a small resurgence draft-wise this season. Sarr was a projected mid-first last year, but wasn’t able to quite impactful the game at a high enough level. He’s a 6-foot-8 wing with great speed and bounce, able to produce across a few levels.

Sarr feels like the typical bet on a toolsy wing, though his shooting numbers stand in a little better spot than some of his counterparts. His volume was great as a freshman, and he need only see more go through in Year 2 to really cement his impact.

The Grizzlies have some real play-makers and fun options, and another athletic wing who can hit threes, handle and defend at an elite level would be a great late-lottery addition.

15. Houston Rockets (via Suns): Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

After grabbing the No. 3 pick, the Rockets also pick here in the late-lottery at No. 15, taking Arizona’s Ivan Kharchenkov.

Kharchenkov is sure to be a potent producer this season, a player that can’t help himself but to impact basketball games in a winning way.

He’s 6-7 with nice wing size and athleticism, can slide between different positions, impacts the game defensively at 1.4 steals as a freshman, and even connects in the middle of offense with his passing and play-making.

If he can round out his scoring game — namely hitting more triples — he feels like such an easily pluggable player across the board. At this point, the Rockets would simply be filling out their roster with more talent.

16. Indiana Pacers: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Rounding out the new 16-team lottery are the Indiana Pacers, who chance a pick on a returning big in the third Blue Devil taken Patrick Ngongba II.

Ngongba’s super unique in that his draft case could go any number of ways. He’s likely shown enough already to punch his ticket to the NBA, but there’s still obvious improvement to be made in terms of shooting, passing and rim protection, all of which could happen in another season at Duke.

We’ve landed somewhere in the middle ground of that improvement, still coveting his passing big archetype while remaining slightly skeptical he’ll really explode.

Regardless, Ngonga would help to anchor an Indiana frontcourt that’s presently really only made up of Ivica Zubac, and could stand a little more versatility overall. Especially with a player who could simply bounce the ball back to scorer’s like Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and more.

17. Portland Trail Blazers: Tounde Yessoufou, St. John’s

The Portland Trail Blazers pick at No. 17, drafting St. John’s transfer Tounde Yessoufou, a five-star who played out his freshman season at Baylor.

Yessoufou is a mightily interesting prospect. He was one of the top producing freshman in the entire country last season — 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals — but I think some questionable habits and on-court decision-making left his stock a little in the air, leading to a return to college.

Now, he’s tasked with improving that stock, though it likely won’t come statistically, moreso how much he impacts winning with the Red Storm and how that projects to the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are loaded at guard, have their center locked up in Clingan and a new star in Deni Avdija. I think a gamble on a wing who will hopefully slide into a 3-and-D role with slightly more slashing makes sense.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Heat): Dylan Mingo, Baylor

The Hornets use their second and final first-round pick on Baylor freshman Dylan Mingo, one of the most anticipated young players in the country.

Mingo’s a big guard who’s joining his brother at Baylor, set to add a combo guard style with his ability to handle, make reads, rebound, rack up steals and more. He’ll need to shoot well, and that’s not a given, though if he does he’s very likely to be a first-round pick on potential alone.

Mingo interestingly missed a lot of time in the last calendar year due to injury, so there’s a slightly mystery box effect as to his ranking in the ’26 high school class as a whole, despite his pedigree.

The Hornets should be continuing to load up on high-feel, and Mingo checks that box for plenty of preps evaluators.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (via Lakers): Matt Able, North Carolina

With their third and final selection, the Grizzlies will gamble on jumbo guard Matt Able, who transferred to Chapel Hill for his sophomore season.

Able’s pretty interesting in that he likely did enough to get drafted in the second round last season, but could really boost his stock this year if things happen correctly. He’s a 6-foot-6 guard with size and versatility, able to provide shooting and shot-making, handling and defensive upside.

Able’s also likely to be a focal point for a blue blood school this season, meaning his pure stats and impact could be set to skyrocket.

Memphis has already chanced two big athletic wings in this draft, and now adds a guard that they can move forward with that won’t be completely locked in to one role. He’s likely to be an NBA project, but his skillset makes sense in tandem with Boozer.

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets): Baba Oladotun, Maryland

The Brooklyn Nets would disappointingly land this spot via the swap with Houston, grabbing a prospect at No. 20 and going with Baba Oladotun out of Maryland.

Oladotun is a five-star jumbo wing who stands at 6-foot-10. He follows in a long line of players that bloomed late, changing his game despite his being big sized. He can handle, shoot and defend in space in moderation, making him a highly unique prospect.

He’ll desperately need to develop his frame and ability to play through contact, though if he can produce in Year 1 with Maryland, NBA teams are sure to be intrigued long-term.

The Nets would be one of those teams, likely swinging for the fences on a late-first pick opposed to grabbing something sure.

21. LA Clippers (via Raptors): Quentin Coleman, Illinois

The Clippers grabbed a five-star Illinois prospect in the 2026 draft with Keaton Wagler, and would run that strategy back here with Quentin Coleman.

Coleman joins a really talented Illinois team in virtually the same spot as Wagler: a heavy shot-making prospect playing inside a talented scheme suited to his strengths. Coleman is a 6-foot-4 guard who can shoot it and play off the ball, but is seemingly developing some driving and handling as time goes on.

There would certainly be some overlap with Wagler, though both can shoot, dribble pass and could play off one another.

The now-hammered Clippers won’t be drafting much in the next decade, and probably need to feel very comfortable about the player they take here turning into real, on-court value.

22. Utah Jazz (via Cavaliers): Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

At No. 22 the Utah Jazz will grab Florida big Rueben Chinyelu, hoping to add a rotational frontcourt player, if not a starter down the road.

Chinyelu emerged as a impactor of the game in his junior season with Florida, and will now be vital to them returning to contention next season. Across 35 games last season, he averaged just shy of 11.0 points, a little over 11.0 rebounds, and blocked one shot per game in just 24.5 minutes.

Chinyelu stands at just 6-foot-11, but has an enormous and confirmed 7-foot-7-and-a-half wingspan, which would immediately be top-five in the NBA. He’s a solid player and produced well last season, though NBA teams are going to be drafting him largely for unteachable length.

The Jazz recently parted with Walker Kessler, and are now relying on Jusuf Nurkic and Jaxson Hayes to anchor the center position. A bet on a lengthy, productive big would make sense.

23. Phoenix Suns (via Timberwolves): Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

At No. 23 the Phoenix Suns pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking Arkansas’ wing Billy Richmond III.

Richmond will be the only real constant for Arkansas, a team that had a lot of talent last season and will again this year. He’s an athletic, nearly do-it-all wing who impacts tons of different levels. Last season he scored, rebounded, passed and especially defended his way into an impact role for the Razorbacks.

Richmond need only improve his jumpshot to find himself in the NBA. He shot 13% as a freshman and 26% as a sophomore on low volume. Where he lands on that spectrum will directly affect his stock.

The Suns have done less with more in that regard, and could use a defensive-minded player that can fill a few different roles in the middle ground.

24. Detroit Pistons: Trey McKenney, Michigan

The Pistons pick at No. 24 — one of a few late-first teams in this entire mock with their own pick — grabbing Michigan’s Trey McKenney.

McKenney was another freshman who went way under-the-radar last season, rightfully so given the Wolverines’ lottery trio. Still, as an essential sixth-man he came in and averaged 10.0 points on 46-39-90 splits, showing off some real fire-power.

Now, McKenney will have more opportunities to show off his scoring game, which is sure to feature plenty of threes.

With Cade Cunningham at the helm, Detroit is always going to have need of 3-point shooting, even accounting for offseason additions.

25. OKC Thunder (via Nuggets): Colben Landrew, UConn

The Thunder will use their second pick on UConn five-star Colben Landrew, continuing to shore up some wing depth with a roster that doesn’t presently have much, if any.

Andrew stands at 6-foot-6 with a really sturdy build at 220-plus, and plays with immensely physicality dating back to football roots. He relies a lot on strength creation as most slasher of his ilk do, but also has a jumper projectable enough for the NBA.

To cap Landrew’s NBA case off, some guard-like skill and feel can pop out on any given play.

Landrew would fit seamlessly into the Thunder’s system, shooting and cutting off the ball while adding another physical presence they lost with Luguentz Dort.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Juke Harris, Tennessee

The new-look 76ers could have a very different line of thinking next season, but I’ve got them gambling on scoring wing Juke Harris, who transferred to Tennessee.

Harris poured on 21.4 points on 44% shooting last season in looking like one of the best scorers in the country, but needs to showcase more of his all-around game with the Vols this season. He’s 6-foot-7, shoots tons of threes, can slash and rebound, but needs to prove he can fill a role at the NBA level.

If Harris can refine the edges of his game, many will have him penciled in as a bonafide first-rounder.

The 76ers are seemingly a new titan in the East led with about as much star-power as possible. Though there will always be a need for spark-plug scorers that can add in ancillary ways, especially among top-heavy teams.

27. Boston Celtics: David Mirkovic, Illinois

At No. 27 the Celtics nab Illinois sophomore David Mirkovic, a highly interesting forward set to return for Illinois.

Mirkovic went a little under the radar as a mightily talented freshman lasts season, going for 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a 6-foot-9 forward. He shot 38% from three on good volume, and generally impacted games at a great rate.

Mirkovic isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing player to watch athletically, but he’s downright good.

He feels a little bit like a Celtics-y player, able to seamlessly fit into that offense at 6-foot-9. He did undergo foot surgery weeks ago, and is expected to be back around the start of the college season.

28. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): Luigi Suigo, Villanova

The Nets will make their last selection via New York, taking a chance on Luigi Suigo, who’s heading from Mega Basket in the ABA to Villanova in an exciting move.

Suigo surged near the end of the 2026 class with his incredible size at 7-foot-something, but ultimately opted for a college appearance. His pure size drives most of his scoring and defensive production around the rim, though there is a little more than meets the eye in terms of skill.

Suigo will be one that all scouts have their eye on at Villanova to see just how much passing and shooting versatility he can truly add.

The Nets, again, would be fine with a project given where they’re picking, where they’re at as a franchise and what the benefits could be of hitting on a prospect like this.

29. OKC Thunder (via Spurs): Austin Goosby, Texas

There’s virtually no chance that Oklahoma City actually makes all three of its picks at the 2027 draft, but here they do, taking Texas wing Austin Goosby with their final choice.

Goosby enters the college season with a leg-up in the tools department, standing at 6-foot-5 and slightly slender, but with rocket-ship athleticism and great length. Texas is set to be a pretty talented team next season, and he feels like a prospect who could easily snake his way into real production and potentially the spotlight.

Goosby will need to prove he can keep pace at the college level and improve his jumper, but NBA teams are likely already excited about him long-term.

Goosby would be a slightly different choice for OKC, but projects to have the requisite feel, and would immediately be one of the most athletic players on the roster, giving them a different look.

30. Toronto Raptors (via Thunder): Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

The Toronto Raptors cap off the first round and our first way-too-early mock draft, picking up Missouri guard Jason Crowe Jr. via OKC’s slot.

Crowe is a bonafide bucket-getter fueled by craft rather than physical tools. He’s a lefty who can shoot, handle, work his way to the paint and finish, and is sure to do all of the above as a focal point for the Tigers in the SEC next season.

Crowe will need to prove he has enough polish while passing and defending to take the first-round risk, but his scoring talent might simply outweigh any cons.

The Raptors yet again opted to go with the wing-forward mold at the 26 draft, making 2027 potentially the class to go guard.