Rookie Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets in Preseason Opener
Kon Knueppel has checked off yet another box.
The Hornets rookie, selected at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, officially made his preseason debut on Sunday. And he did so in blazing fashion, scorching the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder for 18 total points.
Oklahoma City eventually came away with the win, leaning on a combination of veteran talent and hungry newcomers. But Hornets fans can at least take solace in the continued success of their recent top pick.
Knueppel saw a slow start to the contest, starting just 1-for-5 in missing a few triples badly. His process — which involves plenty of well-timed ball-moving and seamless offense — stayed true, and eventually the shots began falling.
Knueppel saw a few shots fall late in the first half, and initiated some offense with ease. After the break, he came out as one of the Hornets best-looking players, doing plenty more of both.
All in all, Knueppel finished as the team’s leading scorer, adding 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting, hitting four of his 10 attempted 3-pointers. He tacked on a few rebounds and assists in the process, and likely should've finished with a few more dimes.
Knueppel’s preseason dominance is just another recent overachievement in his young career.
He wasn’t expected to become a top pick in his time at Duke, but was the team’s second-best player and was eventually selected in the top-four. He then wasn’t expected to star in Summer League, but eventually earned Finals MVP, helping the Hornets to the championship.
Of course, he wasn’t expected to lead Charlotte in scoring Sunday, but did so. There’s little more Knueppel can do to stop those who still doubt his talent.
Knueppel is widely expected to be a major part of the Hornets both next season and moving forward into the future. He slides in perfectly between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, adding white-hot shooting ability, connective passing, and stingier defense than many expect. He's a winning player that the franchise obviously felt was worth one of its top pick in the last half-decade.
The team has plenty of work needed — as showcased by their blowout loss to OKC — but Knueppel is sure to be an important piece in working back toward the postseason in the East.
The Hornets will again take on the Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. CT, this time in Oklahoma City. The team will continue to offer its crop of rookies — Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner — plenty of opportunity as the preseason wears on.