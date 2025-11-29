Three Rookies to Watch in Friday's NBA Cup Slate

The NBA returns from its Thanksgiving holiday with a full slate of action on Friday night. The NBA Cup is moving along, with 22 teams set to take the court in 11 games.

The 2025 draft class has been impressing thus far, with the Rookie of the Year race getting tight amid offensive outbursts from first-year players. Here are six of the top rookies to watch tonight:

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Flagg has found a groove after a rough start, averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He still hasn't found consistency shooting the deep ball, but the 6-foot-9 forward is automatic in the midrange and finishing at the basket.

Flagg will have one of his biggest tests yet against Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis will return to the Mavericks and play his first game against his former team, so this matchup carries a lot of weight for both sides.

As for the 18-year-old rookie, he'll have more help after Davis missed time due to injury. It opened up more opportunities for Flagg on the offensive end, as he has been showing improvement in scoring and facilitating in transition. Now, he'll have some frontcourt help against a title contender.

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Harper made his own return against the Portland Trail Blazers after a calf injury sidelined him for weeks. The No. 2 pick is averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game off the bench.

Like Flagg, the Rutgers product will take on a title contender in the Denver Nuggets tonight, with a chance to show what he can do against the toughest competition. Harper has fit in seamlessly with the Spurs' offense, especially with Victor Wembanyama by his side.

Unfortunately, Wembanyama is injured, but Harper will have a chance to score more on the ball and show his abilities as a ball-centric point guard.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Knueppel has been the most exciting and productive rookie this season, putting up an incredibly efficient 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 48-42-88 shooting splits. He leads the class in points and three-pointers made, becoming a major bright spot for the Hornets despite a 4-14.

Taking on the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte is still trying to figure out how to fit Knueppel alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. As trade rumors swirl, it seems like Knueppel is the golden child, while fans are growing tired of the rest of the roster.

What makes the Duke lottery pick so effective is his ability to produce with a limited number of dribbles, as well as his high IQ. Knueppel can score at all three levels, but doesn't take so much away from the rest of the team. He's already a true net positive in terms of an offensive talent.