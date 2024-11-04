Rookie Tristan da Silva Earns First Start of Season in Wake of Paolo Banchero Injury
On November 3, Magic rookie Tristan da Silva got the first start in his young career in a road loss against the Dallas Mavericks, 108-85. The first-year combo forward out of Colorado was selected 18th in the 2024 NBA Draft as one of three Buffaloes taken, including wing Cody Williams (10th, Utah Jazz) and guard KJ Simpson (42nd, Charlotte Hornets).
The Magic's leading scorer and top overall player Paolo Banchero was injured on Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bulls, just one game removed from nearly recording a 50-point triple-double. He had already recorded 31 points and seven boards in the Wednesday night game where he later suffered a torn oblique muscle that will keep him sidelined for at least a month.
When a big-time player like Banchero goes down with a serious injury, it is an opportunity for younger players to step up. In their Nov. 1 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they lost 120-109, the Magic started second-year guard Anthony Black; in the previously noted November 3 loss to Dallas, they thrust da Silva into the starting role at small forward.
Though the Magic struggled mightily on the offensive end against the Mavericks, shooting just 33.3% from the field overall and 19.8% from deep, da Silva managed, in 31 minutes, to be just a -4 in the plus-minus. He recorded seven points, five rebounds, and two assists – he also had a block and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. The statistics don't pop off the page, but the experience in this situation is what is important, as he will have to play much more than previously thought as Banchero recovers.
A popular strategy in the NBA this season seems to be to push for youth to play major minutes. Look at the Washington Wizards, who have been regularly starting three rookies in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. Toronto is doing something similar by giving Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead plenty of run. Jaylen Wells of Memphis and Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta are both playing north of 24 minutes per game, and the aforementioned Cody Williams is playing rotation-level minutes for Utah due to their injury situation.
Another young Magic player in second-year wing Jett Howard played 22 minutes against Dallas as well, further indicating the direction in which a banged-up Orlando team will be heading for as long as Banchero is recovering from his ailment. While this situation for the Magic is obviously not ideal, as they are considered by many to be a contending team in the East at full strength, it does make sense to play the young guys as much as possible during this stretch.
Orlando's schedule doesn't get any easier, as they play the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 4 on the road. It will be interesting to see who gets the start for the Magic at the small forward spot, and whether or not da Silva did enough to lay claim to that role.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.