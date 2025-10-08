Rookie Tyrese Proctor Shines in First Action with Cavaliers
Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers made their preseason debut, facing off against the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup.
Cleveland ultimately fell, 118-117, but showcased its deep rotation that includes several long-time Cavaliers and a few newcomers.
One of the top performers for the Cavs was the organization’s latest second-round pick, Tyrese Proctor, who played a crucial 12 minutes in the second half. All in all, the former Duke Blue Devil added 14 points on a near-perfect 5-for-6 shooting, hitting three of his four attempted triples and adding two assists and a steal.
He finished with a team-high +11 plus-minus, more than looking the part of an impaction rotational player.
Even better, Proctor’s scoring was as versatile as it gets.
He scored in transition, created in the mid-range, hit two step-back 3-pointers with confidence and another off a dribble-hand-off. While he showed plenty in his time with Duke, few were likely expecting him to come out of the gate swinging like this in preseason.
Selected at No. 49, there aren’t massive expectations weighing down Proctor’s rookie season — especially in Cleveland — but he’s already overachieved inches short time with the team.
Despite some inefficiency, he was still stellar in Las Vegas Summer League, adding 17.3 points per game, with 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He saw a 35-point outing, improving on plenty of the same things he did at Duke: shooting, defending and passing.
Coupled with his new preseason performance, Proctor seems to be trending toward rotational minutes with Cleveland.
The Cavaliers, having won more games than any other Eastern Conference team last season, will make another push in the 2025-26 season with the core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Proctor will, of course, having to continue playing well to prove himself worthy of playing for one of the top teams in the NBA. He'll have to continue to rain triples, limit mistakes in handling and passing the ball, as well as continue playing the stingiest defense possible despite his size for a combo guard. But he has a proven track record of positive play at Duke, for the most part doing those things exactly.
With Ty Jerome having left the Cavaliers for seemingly greener pastures in free agency, minutes could open up in some capacity for Proctor.
The Cavaliers will face off against the Bulls again on Thursday, Oct. 9, and Proctor's performances will continue to be something to monitor.