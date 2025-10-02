Rookie VJ Edgecombe, 76ers Lead Off NBA Preseason
The 2025-26 NBA season is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be one of the more anticipated in years.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to repeat as champions. Teams like Houston, Denver, Orlando, Atlanta and more have loaded up on talent this offseason in hopes of a Finals push. And a myriad of other teams will hope to fend off mediocrity in simply making the Playoffs.
Even better, the 2025 NBA Draft is set to infuse the league with plenty of fun, fresh talent, such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and more.
One highly-anticipated rookie is Philadelphia guard VJ Edgecombe, who will help the 76ers kick off the preseason slate today at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 2.
Taken third overall, Edgecombe has more buzz than your typical 76ers rookie. He made his name with high-octane play at Baylor, toeing the line between guard and wing in using his athleticism and two-way prowess for the Bears.
Across 33 collegiate games, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game, helping Baylor to a few March games in the process. He quickly parlayed his one-and-done success to Summer League, where he scored 28 points on 50% shooting, with 10 rebounds and four assists. He then suffered a thumb injury, and was sideline for the rest of the break.
Now, Edgecombe is set to play in preseason with the 76ers, and while it traditionally isn't as competitive as the regular season, there's plenty of information to be gleaned from it.
Firstly, little is known about what kind of opportunity or role Edgecombe is set to command as an NBA frosh. He has obvious talent, and with the team having taken him third overall, they surely want to prioritize his development. But the squad potentially has a ready-made East contender with Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and a host of other talented contributors.
It will be hard for the rookie to crack the starting lineup given the team's talent, but it's not out of the question. The most likely role would be sixth man, handling the ball in moderation while continuing to add defensive play-making and more.
The Sixers will face off against New York, who is sure to contend for the conference's No. 1 seed again next year with a host of star-level players. Facing off against the Knicks, even in preseason, could offer a glimpse as to where Edgecombe and the Sixers are generally at.